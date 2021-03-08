Most of the seven seniors on the Palisade High School girls basketball team have been playing with each other since their AAU days in middle school. Many of them have known each other for even longer than that, going back to their elementary days at Holy Family Catholic School.
After spending so much time around each other, the bond among the Bulldogs’ seniors transcends words when it comes to on-court action.
“I feel like our biggest thing is that we’ve learned each other’s body language really well, to the point where we don’t always have to verbally communicate everything,” Maggie Latek said. “It can just be eye contact and a head nod and all of us know what it means.”
That cohesion on a senior-laden team has proven the value of experience for the Bulldogs. Palisade opened the season with a 19-point loss to Central and dropped to 4-3 after a close overtime loss at Glenwood Springs. After that, Palisade finished its regular season by winning six of its final seven games, including a 59-30 home win over Steamboat Springs on Saturday.
Palisade finished 10-4, second in the Western Slope League at 9-3. The Bulldogs won their second meeting against Glenwood Springs, the eventual league champion, by nine on Feb. 27.
“I think there’s a lot of energy,” Alexis Marushack said. “It’s our final season playing together as a solid seven. Knowing that those final moments are coming, we’re really cherishing every moment we have together, whether it’s all seven of us together or just two of us together. The connection’s always been there and it’s stayed strong. Our final moments will always be remembered.”
Marushack has been Palisade’s leading scorer this season with 11.7 points per game, including 14 in the Bulldogs’ win over Steamboat Springs. Her height (she’s 6-foot-2) has also helped her average 6.1 rebounds per game, second on the team. Elizabeth Hawkins is second in scoring (7.4) and leads in rebounding (7.3). Both have achieved double-doubles at various points of the season and both had six rebounds Saturday.
“I feel like we’ve definitely grown together and learned how to play with one another,” Hawkins said. “We’ve learned each other’s strong suits and weak points, so we know what we can all do.”
Kendyl MacAskill (4.9 points) leads the team with 2.1 assists per game and Latek (5.5 points) is responsible for a team-high 2.6 steals per game.
The team has other key seniors, such as Addie Steele, who recently underwent knee surgery, Bella Gigoux (3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds) and Alesia Yanowich (1.7 points and 2.2 rebounds).
In total, seniors accounted for approximately 86% of the team’s scoring in the regular season and will get their shot in the Class 4A playoffs. Pairings will be announced today on chsaanow.com.
“It would be really special for us (to make the playoffs) because we’ve worked so hard for so long together,” MacAskill said. “What’s really special about this group is we’re so close, not only on the basketball court but outside of it. We’re all really good friends, too. It would be a really special moment, not only as teammates, but as friends and family, too.”
“It would be so rewarding considering how we all battled through COVID and all the restrictions and, yet, we all figured out a way to meet up at the same time every day,” Latek added. “We’ve all put in hours in the gym, outside of the gym and in the weight room. It would be super rewarding.”
This season hasn’t only been about sending their prep hoops careers out with success and maximizing what’s left of their time together. Palisade’s seniors also want an on-the-court product that honors coach DeAnne Larsen, who has been battling breast cancer since last spring.
Marushack even dyed her hair pink as a symbol of her support for her coach.
“It’s kind of put another badge on our hearts where we’re not only representing Palisade High School now, but we’re also representing breast cancer awareness,” Marushack said. “It’s kind of put another badge of honor on our shoulders to be able to represent that as a team and show that you’re not fighting alone. You’re working together as a team, not just in sports, but in any aspect of life.”
“It’s been really inspiring,” Hawkins added. “Not only did we want to go play and have a good senior year for us, but now, we want to play for her, too.”
Palisade’s playoff fate is still to be determined, but once this season comes to a close, the Bulldogs’ seniors will be able to look back at their basketball careers — and the friendships that came with them — with pride.
“It’s been an honor playing with all of these girls for the past few years,” Marushack said. “It’s definitely going to be hard going away from them, but we’ve grown each other as women. We’re going to go into the world and kick ass.”