A celebration of life for Marv Kay, the longtime Colorado School of Mines football coach and athletic director, is at 10 a.m. on Monday at the stadium that bears his name in Golden.
Kay, who was born across the street from the Mines campus while his father was attending school, grew up in mining towns on the Western Slope. The family eventually moved to Grand Junction, where Kay graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1956.
Kay, who died April 19 at the age of 84, played football and wrestled for the Tigers, then returned to Golden. He played football and wrestled, and was All-American lineman for the Orediggers.
After graduating with an engineering degree in 1963, Kay spent two years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, then returned to Golden, where he became a legend as a coach, athletic director and later, was the mayor of Golden.
He was the Orediggers’ head football coach for 26 years, winning 84 games, which is second all-time at the school, and was the athletic director for nine years. He’s a member of the Colorado School of Mines and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
When the football stadium was renovated and dedicated in 2015, it was named Marv Kay Stadium in his honor. His jersey number will be retired at the memorial, and attendees are asked to wear Mines gear.
Not only was the stadium named for Kay, but he was also the inspiration for the school’s mascot, Marvin the Miner. While a student at Mines, Kay received the Mr. Engineer award.
Kay’s wife of 55 years, Diane, died on March 15, 2023. He is survived by their two daughters, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his brother and three sisters.
The celebration of life will be live-streamed on the Mines You Tube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@ColoSchoolofMines. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Marv Kay Champions Fund or the Golden Civic Foundation.