Colorado Mesa’s Ashley Bradford and Rylee Crouch were both first-team selections to the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Softball team on Wednesday.
Bradford and Crouch were two of seven Mavs to earn all-RMAC honors. Iliana Mendoza was a second-team pick and Brandi Haller, Sarah Jorissen, Hannah Sattler and Aislyn Sharp all earned honorable mention selections.
Bradford had one of the best overall seasons in the RMAC, ranking among the conference’s top 10 players in seven different offensive categories. The redshirt senior shortstop enters today’s RMAC Tournament hitting .375 with 12 home runs 43 runs scored, 24 walks, 38 RBI and 17 stolen bases.
Crouch, a sophomore outfielder, leads the RMAC with 19 home runs, three more than any other player in the conference and fourth in all of NCAA Division II softball. She also co-leads the RMAC with 59 RBI.
Mendoza, the Mavs’ center fielder, recorded a .346 batting average and .443 on-base percentage during the regular season, scored 16 runs and had 15 RBI.
Haller has hit 14 home runs and is tied for second on the team with 38 RBI. First baseman Jorissen has collected 11 doubles and 16 extra-base hits and has scored 23 runs with 22 RBI.
Sattler, the Mavs’ top pitcher this year, posting a 14-11 record and 3.29 ERA in 33 appearances over 155 1/3 innings. Sharp, selected at the utility player position, finished the regular season with a .350 batting average, 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 RBI.