Only 2 yards stood between Fruita Monument High School’s chance to give its fans a win on homecoming night, and being the third victim of Central High School’s quest to sweep the Grand Valley.
On fourth and goal, Central quarterback Devin Hickey took the snap and sprinted left with running back Santana Martinez mirroring his moves for a read option — but both were surrounded by blue jerseys.
Fruita corralled both of them and stopped Central (2-3) 1 yard short for a 14-7 win Friday night at Stocker Stadium.
“We’ve become so much better at finishing games. It would have been easy for us to hang our heads when some things didn’t go our way, but we didn’t,” Fruita head coach Cameron Ross said. “That’s a great football team we just beat. I’m proud of our boys, I’m proud of what they did.”
The game was a slugfest featuring massive momentum swings, nearly a dozen penalties and the final goal-line stand. But everything got off to a quiet start.
It took a full quarter for either team to find the end zone. Early in the second quarter, the Wildcats (3-2) faced a 4th-and-2 from the Central 26. Quarterback Corben Rowell handed off to running back Wyatt Sharpe, who burst through a big hole to put Fruita up 7-0.
“They didn’t adjust properly so the lane was wide open,” Sharpe said.
But the sophomore wasn’t done.
After both teams traded interceptions and Central went three-and-out, the Wildcats took over on their own 35 with 8:02 to go in the half.
The offense churned out a 19-play, 65-yard drive that used up more than seven-and-a-half minutes from the clock. Sharpe carried the ball nine times on the drive and capped it off with a 5-yard scamper. The sophomore finished the night with 20 carries for 106 yards and the two touchdowns, and added one catch for 39 yards.
“He’s such a workhorse. His tank never seems to run dry and he always has a smile on his face,” Ross said.
In the second half, the Warriors' triple-option offense woke up. Martinez stole the show from Sharpe and gobbled up yards in chunks. He finished the night with 20 carries — 15 in the second half — for 105 yards, highlighted by a 5-yard score.
The Warriors’ defense, meanwhile, suffocated the Wildcats. They stopped Fruita on fourth down to open the third quarter, and held Sharpe to only 23 yards on seven carries in the final 24 minutes. The Wildcats seemed to convert a short fourth down, but Sharpe fumbled and Central recovered at its own 40.
All of that led to that dramatic fourth down from 2 yards out. A win would have given the Warriors (2-3), who didn't win a game last season, their third victory of 2021 — all against Grand Valley squads.
Despite the loss, there was plenty for Central to hang its hat on. The Warriors look nothing like the team that opened the year with a 40-point loss to Montrose. Central held its fourth opponent to fewer than 20 points and head coach Brandon Milholland commended his team on their resiliency.
“They never give up. They’re tough and physical, and that impresses me the most. I’m so proud to be their coach, and these kids are changing the culture of Central football,” Milholland said. “We still have room to improve but man, whichever team faces us next is going to be feeling it the next day — win or lose.”