Rob Sharrar knows how to celebrate a birthday.
The Colorado Mesa center fielder made the play of the day Thursday in the Mavericks’ 4-2 victory over Colorado School of Mines in the RMAC Tournament, and his offense gave the Mavs a jump start.
Sharrar’s first-inning double play, when he caught a fly ball off the bat of Adam Houghtaling and threw a strike to the plate from center to get Jackson Woolwine trying to score, ended the first inning. His throw was just up the line, and his catcher, Declan Wiesner, came off the plate, caught the ball on the fly and swept the tag across Woolwine.
“I actually give credit to my teammates because I listen to my right fielder, my left fielder a lot and Julian Boyd was yelling at me, ‘shoot him.’ So he let me know the opportunity was there,” Sharrar said. “Right when he said that I knew that it was catch and throw to try and fire it off as quick as possible.
“I thanked (Wiesner) in the dugout, told him great job. He’s a great catcher.”
That play immediately settled starter Kannon Handy, who went from a runner on third with one out to back to the dugout.
“Greatest feeling ever,” Handy said. “I mean, the command wasn’t there in the first inning, and Rob saved me with that.”
Handy issued a couple of walks in the first two innings, but didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Mason Andrews hit a home run off the scoreboard, but the Mavs’ lefty came right back to retire the next three batters and picked up his sixth win of the season.
“Coach (Jeff) Rodgers has been helping me a lot in the bullpen, trying to transfer what I do and just stay smooth,” Handy said. “It’s always exciting when you’ve got a no-hitter going and that’s a sad way for it to end, but it gets it out of the way and then it’s like, OK, time to keep going.”
Handy allowed two runs on two hits through seven innings and handed things over to Anthony Durbano, who was outstanding for the second straight night. Durbano struck out four of the seven batters he faced, allowing one hit for his eighth save.
Sharrar hit a one-out home run in the third to right field and with two out, Conrad Villauerte doubled and scored on a flare to right by Kolby Felix. The No. 1-ranked Mavericks (43-9), added a pair of unearned runs in the fourth inning after Mines got its home run. The Orediggers, whose season ended at 22-25, added one run in the fifth, but Handy set down six in a row and allowed only a seventh-inning walk.
“We have so much confidence in our hitters,” said Handy, who struck out seven to offset the four walks. “We know if we can keep us in the game, we’re gonna win.”
And although the Mavericks haven’t put up the gaudy numbers they did during the regular season the past two games, they’re playing with confidence and know in the playoffs, runs are sometimes at a premium.
“The coaching staff has done a good job of getting our hitters to stick around the 75% mark, that’s what the players are calling it,” Sharrar said. “You swing smooth, you swing quick. It’s the most effective way.
“Everyone’s competitive. Our roster, our opponents’ roster, it’s all been great. One thing I’d like to note about our offense is regardless of the games, if we’re up by a ton of runs or the games that we haven’t (scored a lot), it’s been the same aggressive mentality at the plate. We’ve had the right approach. We’ve had success when it matters.”
Sharrar’s family made the trip from California for his birthday and the tournament, and since the Mavs had the afternoon game, a birthday dinner was on the schedule — “Steak dinner on their dime,” he said with a grin.
The Mavericks left the park not knowing who they face at 11 this morning but not really worrying about it — they will play the winner of Thursday’s late game between MSU Denver and Regis. In Thursday’s first game, CSU Pueblo broke open a one-run game in the seventh inning by scoring nine runs in the final three innings in a 12-2 victory over Colorado Christian.
The ThunderWolves play at 3 today against the loser of the late game. Two teams will play twice today, the loser of the morning game and the winner of the afternoon game, in an elimination game at 7 p.m.
“I’d say we’re not going to worry too much about who we’re playing,” Handy said. “We’ve got a saying here, it’s Mesa versus Mesa.”
Paronto honored
Before CMU’s game, the RMAC and the umpires honored Jim Paronto for his service as an umpire and later the director of umpires for the conference. Paronto, a former football coach at Central High School and Mesa and later Mesa’s athletic director, suffered a stroke last spring.
He attended the game and was greeted by all of the umpires, CMU coach Chris Hanks and Mines coach Robby Bales, and RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham. The RMAC announced it is making a $1,000 donation to the Colorado High School Baseball Umpire Association in Paronto’s name to assist with the identification, training and development of new umpires.