Colorado Mesa's Rob Sharrar, shown in a photo from earlier this season, hit a two-run home run Sunday to lift the No. 9 Mavericks to a 10-9 victory over No. 3 Rollins at The Diamond. CMU took two of three games in the series, which drew attention throughout Division II baseball as one of the top nonconference matchups of the season.

The playoff atmosphere at The Diamond all weekend hit a peak Sunday, with ninth-ranked Colorado Mesa coming from behind twice to beat No. 3 Rollins College 10-9, winning two of the three games in the much-hyped top-10 Division II baseball series.

Down 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Mavericks teed off on the Tars’ bullpen, scoring six runs to take an 8-7 lead. They rallied again in the eighth after Rollins took a 9-8 lead, fired up by a disputed call at third base and then by a spectacular play to deny the Tars, who tried to steal home.