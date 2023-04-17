Colorado Mesa's Rob Sharrar, shown in a photo from earlier this season, hit a two-run home run Sunday to lift the No. 9 Mavericks to a 10-9 victory over No. 3 Rollins at The Diamond. CMU took two of three games in the series, which drew attention throughout Division II baseball as one of the top nonconference matchups of the season.
The playoff atmosphere at The Diamond all weekend hit a peak Sunday, with ninth-ranked Colorado Mesa coming from behind twice to beat No. 3 Rollins College 10-9, winning two of the three games in the much-hyped top-10 Division II baseball series.
Down 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Mavericks teed off on the Tars’ bullpen, scoring six runs to take an 8-7 lead. They rallied again in the eighth after Rollins took a 9-8 lead, fired up by a disputed call at third base and then by a spectacular play to deny the Tars, who tried to steal home.
Derek Shaver, who was in the middle of the call at third in the top of the eighth, led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a base hit. With one out, Rob Sharrar, who had a terrific series, drove a two-run home run to right for a 10-9 lead.
Closer Anthony Durbano (4-0) slammed the door in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts and a fly ball to Sharrar in center field, giving the Mavericks their second win in the three-game series.
In the top of the eighth, Connor Meehan was on second base and Durbano relieved Jordan Ellison. His first pitch hit Parker Smith, and Spencer Sarringar grounded to third. Shaver fielded the ball at the bag, and thought he was on the bag to force Meehan, who immediately pointed to the base. Shaver threw across the diamond to get the runner at first, but there was no out signal at third.
Associate head coach Sean McKinney came out to argue the call — head coach Chris Hanks was ejected in the bottom of the first, protesting a called third strike against Conrad Villafuerte that appeared to be well outside. The umpires huddled, but upheld the safe call at third.
Up 9-8, the Tars tried to get an insurance run across, with Meehan attempting to steal home. CMU catcher Declan Wiesner, though, lunged across the plate after receiving the pitch from Durbano, tagging out Meehan to end the inning.
Down 4-0 in the bottom of the second, Stevenson Reynolds hit a two-run home run to get the Mavs back in the game, but the Tars kept adding to their lead. A solo home run by Jeslyn Whitehead made it 7-2 in the sixth, but Julian Boyd led off the bottom of the sixth by reaching on a throwing error.
Christos Stefanos and Jonathan Gonzalez drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, then Reynolds walked to score Boyd. Wiesner lined out to right to get Stefanos home and Shaver loaded the bases with a base hit to left.
Facing the third pitcher of the inning, Harrison Rodgers lifted a sacrifice fly to center and Sharrar followed with a two-run double to right to tie the game 7-7. Villafuerte made it 8-7 with a base hit up the middle.
Both teams pretty much emptied their bullpens trying to win the back-and-forth series — the first two games were each decided by two runs. Rollins used five pitchers, CMU seven.
The Mavs (29-9), who return to RMAC play this weekend against CU-Colorado Springs at The Diamond with a three-game edge in the loss column over Metro State, got four RBI from Sharrar and three from Reynolds, both of whom went 2 for 4.
Shaver was 2 for 2 in relief of Ethan Ezor, who was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.