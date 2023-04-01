This Colorado Mesa baseball team doesn’t need a three-run home run to jump-start the offense.
A push bunt will do just fine.
The week after scoring 83 runs in a four-game series against Colorado Christian, the swings were a little long in the first inning Friday at The Diamond in the Mavericks’ 13-7 victory over Regis.
“This weekend worried me as a coach a little bit,” CMU’s Chris Hanks said. “I didn’t like the way we started on either side, giving up early runs and then the uphill swings, but the second inning was nice and that settled guys back in. Regis is a good team; I think they’re better than the teams we played the last two weeks, and they threw a good kid at us today, too.”
That got rectified quickly, with the No. 16 Mavs facing a 3-0 deficit in the second inning. With a pair of runners on to lead off the bottom of the second, Rob Sharrar pushed a bunt in the perfect spot, getting the ball past the pitcher and forcing first baseman CJ Difiglia to field the ball.
“Those can start rallies better than home runs,” Hanks said. “That’s what I like about this team; we’re versatile. We can score different ways and we don’t have to wait around for the home run.”
Sharrar, a left-handed hitter with good speed, hustled down the line and slid head-first across the bag, just beating pitcher Blake Shepardson’s foot to load the bases.
“Skipper did call that. I always love doing the push bunt, it’s such a great play,” Sharrar said. “It’s what we call a synergy play. It gets the whole team going when it’s executed perfectly. And it’s just fun. Their defense played that ball pretty well. I saw the pitcher making his way to first and I thought I’ve got to get a full-extension dive to be safe here.”
A sacrifice fly by Conrad Villafuerte got one run home, Declan Wiesner walked to load the bases again, and Jonathan Gonzalez singled up the middle to tie the game at 3-3. Caleb Thomasen walked to load the bases for Mr. Two-Out Hitter, Julian Boyd.
On a 1-2 count, Boyd did what he was supposed to do, shorten up and get a hit. His hit got up in the jetstream of wind howling out to left, and the ball just kept going ... and going ... and going … until it cleared the wall for an opposite-field grand slam and a 7-3 lead.
“Technically, it was a shortened-up swing,” Boyd said of his sixth home run. “I think it’s safe to say I had Mother Nature on my side today with the heavy wind to left, so that helped, but I was just trying to get the bat on the ball.”
That big inning helped settle starter David Craig down, although he gave up three more runs in the fourth. Walks were Craig’s downfall, with five in four innings that helped pushed his pitch count to 89. Cade Nicol (2-1) came out for the fifth and allowed one run on one hit and struck out five, and the offense put up three more runs in the fifth and two in the eighth.
Sharrar hit a line-drive home run to right field that cut through the wind in the fifth and Villafuerte doubled off the wall in left-center in the eighth to get two runs across.
Boyd, the Mavericks’ speedy right fielder, led off the eighth with a double over the bag at first base and down the right-field line, but after a pitching change, was picked off second after getting a sizable lead.
“In that situation I need to be smarter with a new pitcher,” Boyd said. “(Hanks) just told me, just be smarter, but don’t be afraid to steal.”
As fate would have it, Braden Winget laced the next pitch up the middle for what would have been an RBI single with Boyd’s speed.
After the first inning, Mesa’s hitters shortened up and hit line drives to offset the wind, which finally died down in the final couple of innings.
“Keep it short and sweet with the wind,” Sharrar said. “I think our whole roster did a good job with that today.”
Sharrar, who has claimed the starting center field spot in a lineup that’s shifted several times throughout the season, a testament to the Mavericks’ depth, also made a diving catch on a sinking liner to lead off the fifth. After that, Nicol struck out the next two batters.
“I knew I had Julian behind me, and he’s quick on his feet,” Sharrar said of his backup on the diving catch.
The Mavericks (21-7, 12-1 RMAC), who won their 10th straight game, went into the week knowing that runs won’t be as easy to come by as last week — they scored 13 or more runs in each game, and erupted for 38 in one.
“We don’t come out and expect to put up a bunch of runs on teams. We come our ready to play, to play our game and the roster up and down the line does a great job with that,” Sharrar said. “At-bat to at-bat, play to play. We keep it simple.”