Shelton State players hang their arms over the dugout rail during a 2021 JUCO World Series game. The Bucs won the South District championship on Monday to return to Grand Junction.

In a winner-take-all game Monday afternoon, Shelton State Community College turned the tables on Wallace-Dothan in the NJCAA South District championship game in Oxford, Alabama.

The Bucs lost 16-4 to Dothan on Sunday night, missing a chance to clinch a berth in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.