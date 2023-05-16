In a winner-take-all game Monday afternoon, Shelton State Community College turned the tables on Wallace-Dothan in the NJCAA South District championship game in Oxford, Alabama.
The Bucs lost 16-4 to Dothan on Sunday night, missing a chance to clinch a berth in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Monday, Shelton State left no doubt in a 15-3 victory, earning a trip to Grand Junction for the sixth time in program history — the Bucs won the district title in 2021, but before that had come up short since 2012.
Shelton State (31-28) is among teams receiving votes in the final NJCAA Division I poll released Monday.
Central Florida, which won the South Atlantic District, is the new No. 1 team, with Johnson County (Kan.) second and Wabash Valley (Ill.) third. Both of those teams open play in their respective district tournaments later this week.
Crowder College (Mo.) is No. 4, followed by Weatherford College (Texas), which was halted by lightning Monday night in the championship game of the Southwest District tournament on its home field.
The Coyotes were leading New Mexico Junior College 12-8 with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning. The game will resume this afternoon, with a second title game, if necessary, to follow.
New Mexico, No. 9 in the final rankings, has not qualified for the Division I national championship tournament since 2019. Weatherford is seeking its first trip to Grand Junction.
Despite losing in the East District tournament, former No. 1 Walters State (Tenn.) is tied for No. 6 in the nation with Barton County (Kan.).
Weather continues to plague the Mid-South District series between eighth-ranked Blinn College and No. 20 Paris Junior College.
The best-of-three series was scheduled to begin last Friday, but persistent rain and unplayable field conditions in Brenham, Texas, forced the teams to pack up Monday and head to Carthage, where they hope to play Wednesday on the home field of Panola College.
The first game is Wednesday night, with Game 2 on Thursday. If the teams split, they play the deciding game Friday afternoon — weather permitting, of course.
The JUCO World Series begins May 27 at Suplizio Field. Tickets are on sale at jucogj.org.