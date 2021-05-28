Bobby Sprowl could tell early in the season that his Shelton State Community College (Ala.) team had the makings of reaching the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The Buccaneers (39-15) qualified for the fifth time in school history, but the first time in nine years (2012).
Shelton State opened the season, as usual, with a trip to Florida, which meant overnight stays in hotels and potential risk during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was a little worried,” Sprowl said. “We had 30 kids in a hotel. We didn’t change much, to be honest. You were worried somebody could get it and we could have problems.”
They not only came through without a coronavirus outbreak, and competed against solid Florida programs, the Bucs had a good start, playing three consecutive weekends in Florida, going 8-5 in February.
“Early in the year you get an idea how we would compete,” the 31-year veteran coach said. “We had a good stretch down there. We had some bumps in the road since then. One of our best hitters tore a hamstring and sat out a month. One of our better arms sat out a month. It gave us a chance to build depth.”
After losing a four-game series to Snead State Community College early in March, the Buccaneers rebounded, winning or splitting every conference series until running into Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, losing three of four games at the end of April. Those series losses were the first in a few years for Shelton State.
The Buccaneers, though, shrugged it off, sweeping Marion Military Institute heading into the Southeastern District tournament. There, Shelton State won five of six games to qualify for the JUCO World Series.
“It’s not that we haven’t had good teams, but it’s hard to win a 10-team (district) tournament,” Sprowl said. “I think if we all played good on one day, we’d be one of the most talented teams around.
“We’ve got guys that throw strikes. Change-ups and off-speed, it is a little easier than it used to be. Plus, they are competitive.”
Pitching is certainly a strength of the 2021 squad. The Buccaneers are eighth in the nation in pitching ERA (3.67) and fourth in the nation with 10 shutouts.
Freshman Garrett McMillan leads the staff with 11 wins, which is fourth in the nation, three complete-game shutouts and a 2.08 ERA. He has 74 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched. McMillan can also swing the bat, hitting .471 with three home runs and 15 RBI in 34 at-bats.
“He is so valuable to us,” Sprowl said. “He brought a finishing touch to our lineup.”
McMillan has signed with the University of Alabama.
Jackson Reynolds, who returned for his “COVID” sophomore season after leading the staff in 2018-19, had another solid season, going 7-1 with two complete games — one shutout — and a 2.30 ERA. The one-time Auburn transfer led the team with 77 strikeouts in 74⅓ innings pitched.
Grant Hickman has pitched two complete games in 12 starts, going 5-6 with a 4.09 ERA. He has a 2.5-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Travis Odom has been a go-to guy for the Buccaneers on the mound. He’s 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA and one save in 11 appearances. Teams hit only .183 against him, but Odom injured his right shoulder in the district tournament and his availability in the World Series is uncertain.
He would likely be a candidate to close for Shelton State, which never had a go-to closer. Tanner Giles leads the team with two saves in 16 appearances.
“We have multiple guys, whoever we feel matches up best,” Sprowl said.
Offensively, the Buccaneers average seven runs a game. They hit a .321 as a team and have an on-base percentage of .442. They do not have power numbers, with only 38 home runs, but they play in a big park.
“We have good athletes,” Sprowl said. “Our first six hitters are pretty good junior college guys. Most of our guys can hit the ball out of the park.”
Sprowl said Shelton State started off slow at the plate, but have progressed this season, a testament to hitting coach Jake Vickerson.
“I tell (the players) all the time you are a bunch of .250 hitters,” Sprowl said. “They roll the ball over even if it was rolled to them. I get on them pretty good. We have one kid that hasn’t put a safety squeeze down all year. (In the district championship), he rolls one down between third base and the pitcher.
“I told the guys on the bus, ‘Nolan (Hammonds), you haven’t put a safety squeeze down and you get your first one all year, everybody started (laughing).’ We have a lot of fun, but at the same time they work.
“They got used to me getting on them, and they loosened up a bit.”
Sophomore Colby Smelley, in his third season, leads the Buccaneers with a .435 average, 44 RBI, 15 doubles and seven home runs. The catcher/outfielder has signed with Louisiana-Lafayette.
“He is probably one of the best hitters in our state,” Sprowl said.
Freshman first baseman Walt Bailey provides some power in the lineup. He is hitting .378 with 45 RBI, 12 doubles and seven home runs.
Third baseman Drake Logan brings athleticism, Sprowl said. The freshman is hitting .368 with 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 43 RBI.
Shortstop Carson Clowers provides some energy in the lineup. The sophomore is hitting .330 with 24 stolen bases. He has a .971 fielding percentage with only five errors in 174 chances.
“I wouldn’t trade him for anyone,” Sprowl said.
Knowing Suplizio Field is a smaller park, Sprowl isn’t worried about the Buccaneers producing offense. The key, Sprowl said, is controlling your emotions in the World Series environment.
“I told them it will be an experience they will never forget,” he said. “If you get to the championship game, you better win it. Chattahoochee Valley was on a good run (going into the district tournament). You have to try to win when you can.
“The biggest thing out there you’ve got to do is control your emotions. The teams that do that will be fine. You can’t get locked in looking into the bleachers. That’s the toughest thing to gauge.”