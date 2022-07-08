“The Shields boys,” as they were known to the Grand Junction tennis community when they were dominating on the junior circuit, are entering the Colorado Tennis Hall of Fame together.
Luke and Clancy Shields are now both Division I tennis coaches, Luke at Boise State, where he and his younger brother both played, and Clancy at the University of Arizona. They’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Nov. 12 at the Cable Center, adjacent to the University of Denver campus.
Also being inducted into the Hall of Fame is Virginia Smith Dunn Kraut of Denver, who won several titles in the 1930s, including open titles in three different states. She played in several national senior tournaments and won the women’s 80s doubles title at the USTA Women’s National Grasscourt Championship in 1996. She died in 2005 and will be honored posthumously.
Luke, 37, had a top-40 national ranking starting at age 13, and still owns Boise State’s career record for victories (119) and single-season wins (35, which he did twice). He was inducted into the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.
He received All-America honors, was a three-time singles national championship qualifier, four-time national doubles qualifier and while the head coach at Fresno State, was the Mountain West and ITA Northwest Region coach of the year. Luke spent a year as an assistant coach at Oklahoma when Fresno dropped its tennis program after the COVID-canceled 2020 season before returning to his alma mater this past fall as the head coach.
Clancy, 35, took over as Arizona’s head coach in 2016 after coaching at Utah State and as an assistant at Boise State. Also an accomplished junior player both in Colorado and on the national circuit, Clancy played on the U.S. Junior Davis Cup team.
During his playing career at Boise State, Clancy was the 2009 Western Athletic Conference player of the year and was a first-team all-conference player in singles and doubles seven times, helping the Broncos win the WAC title three times and reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. He was ranked as high as No. 17 in singles and No. 11 in doubles in college. He qualified for the NCAA tournament three times in singles.
At Arizona, Clancy was the 2019 and 2021 Pac-12 coach of the year and the 2019 ITA Southwest coach of the year and in 2019 led the Wildcats to their first NCAA tournament appearance in nine years. In 2021 they reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. After the 2021 season, Arizona rewarded him with a contract extension through 2026.
Growing up, the brothers dominated play in the Western Slope Open and the Elam Classic men’s pro tournament at Bookcliff Country Club, playing against some of the top pros from the region even when they were in high school.
Both won singles titles in the Elam Classic, including 2010, when Clancy defeated Luke in the championship match, and they teamed up to win three consecutive doubles titles in the pro tournament.