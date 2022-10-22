You know it was a good weekend when you can’t wait to get back to pre-dawn practice the next week.
“After Saturday, walking off the field I told myself, ‘I can’t wait to wake up at 5 o’clock Tuesday morning and get back to practice, because I know there’s more work to be done,’ ’’ redshirt sophomore safety Liban Shongolo said.
The Mavericks start meetings before 6 a.m., then practice before players head to class.
Shongolo has been the one constant in an ever-changing secondary for the Mavericks, who have had nine different starters at the other three spots. There’s been a different starter every week at the other safety position, but Shongolo has emerged as a leader in the secondary.
“We’ve come a long way. We’ve got a lot of young guys and we’re still trying to group some guys and get this guy and that guy to understand that part, but it’s all coming along,” said Shongolo, who is second behind linebacker Siaosi Finau for the team lead with 37 tackles. Finau has 40. “We’ve got great coaches and they’re making sure all those bits and pieces are clicking. I’ve definitely seen a change in the defensive room and I think there’s still more work to be done.”
In Colorado Mesa’s 70-10 shellacking of Fort Lewis last week, Shongolo had two tackles in a game that had the second and third teams playing most of the second half. He had a career-high 10 tackles against Western Colorado and nine the next week against Colorado School of Mines.
He’s broken up two passes and has recovered one fumble, and made a terrific shoestring tackle to prevent a touchdown against South Dakota Mines during a key defensive stop.
Coach Miles Kochevar has said all season he’s relying on the players who were with the Mavs last spring to set the tone this fall. Shongolo was one of those — he’s actually in his fourth season at CMU, even though he’s only a sophomore. He redshirted in 2019 after graduating from Adams City High School, then played in all three of Mesa’s games in the COVID 2020 season, with one tackle in each game.
He got more playing time in a backup role last season, finishing with 11 tackles and one interception. Then came the coaching change, and Shongolo made the decision to stay right where he was. Mesa lost its entire starting defensive backfield to either graduation or the transfer portal.
“It was an interesting spring, but I always wanted to be a rock for our program because Colorado Mesa is who recruited me and I’m going to represent Colorado Mesa at the end of the day,” said the criminal justice major, who has his sights set on attending law school and eventually becoming a federal prosecutor. “I didn’t care what was going on around me, I wanted to make sure the program was in good hands and I did my part in the safety position.
“I got to play a little bit last year and I made sure to bring any experience that I have to the table this spring and anybody that wanted to join our defense I made sure to carry them along so that we can make something of ourselves.”
Shongolo and the Mavericks (2-4, 1-4 RMAC) face two of the top 12 receivers in the RMAC tonight when they play at Adams State (1-6, 1-4). Although the Grizzlies have struggled to win, Elijah Harper has caught 38 passes, averaging 13.1 per catch, with four touchdowns. Dequan Hopkins has 16 catches and two touchdowns, averaging 16.5 yards per catch.
“Defensively we’ve talked about their receiving corps. They’re pretty talented and they can light up the scoreboard,” Shongolo said. “I’m a big believer that in college football, if you don’t bring your best foot forward every Saturday, you will find yourself down on the scoreboard, so I don’t see us playing down to anybody.
“We’re trying to perfect the things we do, and we’re watching a lot of film on them. Give credit where credit’s due, they’ve got a talented core and we’re gonna be ready to play on Saturday.”
As steady as Shongolo has played this season, Kochevar said he showed improvement the first two days of practice this week. He had a pair of interceptions Wednesday morning, taking heed of defensive coordinator and secondary coach Trent Matthews’ reminder that although he loves to hit, he has to read the quarterback first.
“He’s probably had his best week of practice, he’s got that trigger back, he’s flying around, he’s communicating,” Kochevar said. “That’s contagious as a defense and then as a team. I’m excited to watch these guys build on that (win). I think we did a good job of finding our mistakes and fixing those mistakes that were in the Fort Lewis game and now we can continue to build and improve our product that we put out there on Saturday.”
The Saturday product was one thing Shongolo talked to his teammates about last week, and the importance of the defense getting off the field so the offense could do its thing — Mesa scored touchdowns on nine of 10 possessions.
“It’s always fun when we can step onto the field and get the opposing offense off the field quick,” he said. “Then put the ball back in the hands of a guy like Karst Hunter, who can light up the scoreboard. It’s been fun doing that and as he showed last week, he’s going to try to convert any time we put the ball in his hands.”