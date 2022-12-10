Central High School’s head coach Mary Doane coaches the team from the sideline during the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central’s Brynn Wagner, right, passes to a teammate during the Warriors’ 45-36 victory over Carbon, Utah, on Friday in the Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument. Wagner finished with 12 points as Central improved to 4-0. Krystyna Manzanarez, below right, led Central with 14 points. Alex Wagner, bottom left, battles for a loose ball against the Dinos. Alex Wagner scored nine points.
Central High School’s Bailee Ritterbush drives the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Brynn Wagner looks for her shot during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Bailee Ritterbush shoots a long shot at the buzzer during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Aliana Stillson fights for the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Alex Wagner fights for the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central High School Athletic Director Josh King watches the Warriors play in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Krystyna Manzanarez drives the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Krystyna Manzanarez drives the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Krystyna Manzanarez drives the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central High School’s head coach Mary Doane coaches the team from the sideline during the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Central’s Brynn Wagner, right, passes to a teammate during the Warriors’ 45-36 victory over Carbon, Utah, on Friday in the Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument. Wagner finished with 12 points as Central improved to 4-0. Krystyna Manzanarez, below right, led Central with 14 points. Alex Wagner, bottom left, battles for a loose ball against the Dinos. Alex Wagner scored nine points.
Photos by Barton Glasser/ The Daily Sentinel
Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Bailee Ritterbush drives the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Brynn Wagner looks for her shot during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Bailee Ritterbush shoots a long shot at the buzzer during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Aliana Stillson fights for the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Alex Wagner fights for the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Central High School Athletic Director Josh King watches the Warriors play in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Krystyna Manzanarez drives the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Krystyna Manzanarez drives the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Central High School’s Krystyna Manzanarez drives the ball during the Warriors’ game agains the Carbon Dinos in the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament at Fruita Monument High School in Fruita, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Central beat Carbon 45-36. Photo by Barton Glasser
From top to bottom, the Central High Schools girls basketball team is trying to be better, faster and stronger than it was last season.
The Warriors showed their growth Friday in a 45-36 win over Carbon (Utah) on second day of the Family Health West Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument.
Central (4-0) overcame a slow start on offense, a dry spell late in the game, and a size disadvantage in the paint that isn’t going away anytime soon.
Central led 24-16 at halftime and 33-26 entering the fourth quarter. In the final quarter, Central’s offense went cold for a stretch. The Warriors’ response signaled maturity to coach Mary Doane.
“I think everyone is more confident and experienced. There in the fourth, we were looking nervous,” Doane said. “The experienced kids rounded everyone up and said, ‘Hey, we don’t need to get wound up.’ I didn’t need to use a timeout to remind them who was winning. They did that themselves.”
Central showcased that resilience throughout the game.
The Warriors were taking jump shots early and often hitting only few — if any. But as they were trying to get the lid off the basket, they didn’t relent in pressuring the ball handlers for the Dinos (5-2). That masked a clear size mismatch with Carbon’s Tatum Tanner, who towered over everyone else on the floor — referees included. While Tanner did score 12 points, they came sporadically throughout the game and rarely ignited runs.
Krystyna Manzanarez led Central with 14 points. Brynn Wagner scored 12 and Alex Wagner had nine as seven different players scored for the Warriors.
What sticks out to Doane is the team’s top-to-bottom unselfishness and ability to have anyone score. Manzanarez and the Wagners just happened to be the ones who came through Friday.
Manzanarez is a sort of floor general who can take a jump shot or slash to the basket better than most on the court. She and Brynn Wagner played together over the summer.
“It’s not like basketball ends, we just keep playing until the next season starts,” Manzanarez said. “My free-throw percentage has gotten a lot better. My points average has gone up, assists, rebounds, everything.”
Alex Wagner, meanwhile, said she feels more confident on the floor.
“My mental strength has improved. Usually I’d get down on myself but I’ve relaxed mentally and don’t do that anymore. My intensity has gotten better, too,” Alex Wagner said. “I can’t remember what mistakes I made tonight, you have to have a short memory.”
That has allowed her talents to flourish. She wasn’t afraid Friday to attack the basket while continuing to shoot the ball well.
“I watched (Alex) blossom over the summer. She was knocking down some tough and-ones. Moments where she was hit pretty hard and made the shot going down,” Doane said. “She wants the ball and she doesn’t make a bad choice with the ball. If she doesn’t have her shot, she’ll pass it to a teammate, she has been crashing the boards really well. You can definitely see that she’s not scared out there.”
Manzanarez and Alex Wagner said the Warriors need to improve their rebounding. Central is without the Sasha Rascon, who graduated in May and was the team’s de facto rebounder last season.
With her absence, Central has had to emphasize boxing out and being unafraid to go for rebounds.
Central could be primed for a run at the Southwestern League title now that its deep roster has another season of experience. But the Warriors aren’t getting ahead of itself.
Doane would like them improve their defense.
“We need to play defense better, we’ve cut a lot of corners,” Doane said. “We don’t get in the passing lanes, we’re reactive instead of proactive.”