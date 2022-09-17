Despite playing a man down the entire second half, the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team outscored Westminster 2-1 in the final 45 minutes for a 4-2 victory Friday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.

Alec Fronapfel was issued a red card in the final second of the first half, with teammate David Peters receiving a yellow card after a free kick by Westminster with five seconds to play. Both teams were jockeying for position in front of the goal and just before the final horn, the official pulled out the cards. Westminster had one final shot, but it sailed over the goal.