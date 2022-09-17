Despite playing a man down the entire second half, the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team outscored Westminster 2-1 in the final 45 minutes for a 4-2 victory Friday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Alec Fronapfel was issued a red card in the final second of the first half, with teammate David Peters receiving a yellow card after a free kick by Westminster with five seconds to play. Both teams were jockeying for position in front of the goal and just before the final horn, the official pulled out the cards. Westminster had one final shot, but it sailed over the goal.
The red card left the Mavericks (5-1) playing with 10 men the entire second half.
Still, the Mavericks, who led 2-1 at halftime, got a goal 10 minutes into the second half by Matheus Lazzuri, who went top shelf for a 3-1 lead. Fernando Morales made it 4-1 in the 82nd minute on a penalty kick after Raymond Jackson was fouled by Westminster keeper Noah Larkin as he drove the ball ito the box. It was one of , one of three PKs awarded in the chippy game that had 21 fouls and four cards.
Jorge Rodriguez scored CMU's second goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 11th minute. Only 10 ½ minutes into the game, Daisuke Takanaka took a pass from Diogo Silva and connected for a 1-0 lead.
Westminster scored on a penalty kick 30 minutes into the game after CMU was called for a handball in the goalbox, and cut CMU's lead in half with yet another penalty kick goal in the 82nd minute of the nonconference game.
Freshman Manuel Ponce Casas saw his streak of goals end at five games, and CMU was out-shot 12-9. Connor Durant made two saves for the victory, his fifth of the season.
The Mavericks travel to CSU-Pueblo on Sunday in their final nonconference game of the season. It'll be the first of two straight games against the ThunderWolves, who play at Unity Field on Sept. 23 in the RMAC opener.
VOLLEYBALL
Tye Wedhorn dominated the net with 10 kills two solo blocks and three assists in the Mavericks' 25-16, 26-24, 25-22 sweep of Adams State in Alamosa.
The Mavericks (7-2, 2-1 RMAC) went on a pair of scoring runs in the first set, 6-0 and 8-1, building a commanding 20-9 lead, and never lost the lead in the close second set, although the score was tied eight times. It was 24-24, but Sierra Hunt, who also had 10 kills, put a ball away and Savannah Spitzer recorded a block on set point.
Down 20-17 in the third set, the Mavericks used a 6-0 run, with Wedhorn and Spitzer recording key kills and the Grizzlies committing four straight hitting errors to put CMU up 23-20. A kill by Erin Curl, one of five for the graduate student transfer, and another block by Hunt, who had two solos, ended the match.
The Mavs had only three more kills than the Grizzlies (4-7, 1-2) but had 10 total blocks and 40 digs to stay in control.