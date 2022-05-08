Nick Silzell missed out on the Class 5A state swimming and diving meet last season.
So he entered the 2022 campaign intent on doing whatever was needed to secure a spot at state.
Silzell climbed that mountain this season, despite finishing second at the Southwestern League meet at the El Pomar Natatorium on Saturday.
“This year, I was just building on skills from last year,” Silzell said. “I had to control myself more, physically and mentally. I had to work on controlling myself in the air but also put myself in the right mindset. So that might mean pushing myself to take bigger dives or not get nervous too much.”
Silzell is the only solo competitor heading to the state meet for the District 51 Griffins. In four meets this season, including Saturday, Silzell has placed second three times and first once.
Silzell has used Montrose diver Gabe Woodland as a measuring stick for his own talent. When he began competing well against Woodland, that’s when Silzell knew he was improving.
“At the first meet, I finished second and was keeping up with Gabe. Then I beat him the next week and that’s when I knew that I could go to state this year,” Silzell said. “Diving is a big commitment. I practice every night on top of homework, school on top of meets. It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it. I’ve learned to get out of my comfort zone. Last year, that’s what I told myself whenever I wanted to be at home. Now this year, I’m having so much fun.”
On Saturday, Silzell finished second with a score of 323.9.
While it wasn’t an ideal performance, it didn’t overshadow his growth this season.
“Diving is so difficult because everyday is different. The feel of the board may be different so it can be hard to stay consistent,” coach Sky Hirsch said. “Nick went from being a diver who was looking to have fun and learn the sport to, this year, someone terrifying. You just see this kid and he’s lasered in every day. He had just one goal in his mind and was always focused, and that’s what took him to the next level.”
Relay teams off to state
Joining Silzell at the state meet will be Sagan Robinson, Luke Frazho, Noah Pudlewski and Luke Hall as members of the Griffins’ 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
The 200 freestyle team nearly won Saturday as it led Montrose for most of the race before falling behind in the final two legs. The team finished with a time of 1 minute, 35.49 seconds, 1.32 seconds behind the Indians. Saturday’s time still trimmed 2.54 seconds off of the Griffins’ time.
The four swimmers finished third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:49.38.
Hirsch praised the unit’s growth in both events. Pudlewski has been key for the team and was coached by Hirsch when he was younger but left the sport because of burnout. He returned to it this season and has only improved as the season went on.
“Every practice, the coaches worked me as hard as they could. I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for them,” Pudlewski said.