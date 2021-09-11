Matthew Silzell has played soccer as long as he can remember, but he also loves tennis. However, the high school boys soccer and boys tennis seasons are both in the fall.
For two years, Silzell chose to play tennis. This year, he tried both.
“I’ve played soccer my entire life,” Silzell said. “I’ve played tennis for five years with a club team and played every day, so I chose tennis in high school. I missed soccer and wanted to try both. It conflicts a lot, plus I miss going to football games sometimes.”
The Grand Junction High School junior and Advanced Placement student is finding it challenging, but also exciting so far.
He played in a soccer game Thursday night in Basalt and won his first-round tennis match in the Western Slope Open on Friday morning. Silzell (5-2), the Tigers’ No. 2 singles player, defeated Columbine’s Jack Read 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. Silzell advance to today’s semifinals with a victory in the quarterfinals.
“I had a little rough start to the season, but today is a step forward,” Silzell said. “It gave me confidence.”
It was a tough day for the three District 51 teams as Silzell and Grand Junction No. 3 singles player Evan Severs were the only singles players to advance to today’s semifinals.
Fruita’s Monument’s No. 1 doubles team of Evan Prosser and Jack Fry were the only Wildcats to win a first-round match in the competitive tournament.
To say playing two sports in the same season has been a learning experience, is putting it lightly. Silzell said he is learning to prioritize his responsibilities, get a good night’s sleep and to drink a lot of water — especially with two sports that involve a lot of running and cardiovascular endurance.
Silzell said his soccer coach was simply happy to have another player on the team for depth.
“I was surprised and happy to hear Coach (Carol) Wilder was happy I am playing soccer, too,” Silzell said.
Often soccer and tennis practice takes place right after school. He says he alternates which one he attends when that is the case. He said there are only a couple of instances where games conflict, but said tennis was his priority.
On Thursday, he attended tennis practice, then traveled with the soccer team and scored a goal in the Tigers’ 10-0 victory over Basalt.
Only a few weeks into both seasons, Silzell is finding it beneficial to play two sports — in particular soccer and tennis.
“I think it’s beneficial playing soccer,” Silzell said. “It helps with my footwork for tennis.”
Playing two sports in the same season is also exhausting — even for a teenager.
“Once I get home for the day, I’m worn out,” Silzell said.
He considers himself fortunate not to have a first-period class and can sleep in some mornings.
“It’s going great so far,” Silzell said. “I drink a lot of water and sleep in when I can.”