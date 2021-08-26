The longest-running annual golf tournament in Colorado returns today through Saturday.
The 83rd Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open tees off for three days of competition at Tiara Rado Golf Course with more prize money for grabs than ever before.
“We have another strong field. We have 89 pros in the field,” Grand Junction Director of Golf Tim Tafoya said. “We did get up to a grand prize of $20,000 for first place to the winning pro. Overall, amateurs have their own purse, but it’s a $20,000 first-place prize to the professional that wins the event, so that’s pretty exciting. We have over $77,000 in the professional purse.
“We credit that to our main sponsors who have been very active, and the Rocky Mountain Open board have been participating in growing the event.”
That $77,000 purse is the largest in the event’s history. Tafoya noted this is the first time the Rocky Mountain Open’s purse has ever rivaled that of the Siegfried and Jensen Utah Open, which took place last weekend in Provo.
He also noted that any excess proceeds go toward furthering education endeavors in the Grand Valley.
“Pros come and play the event,” Tafoya said. “We’re rivaling our state to the west, which has the Utah Open, with the same prize. We’re kind of gaining traction. A lot of the leftover proceeds go to some endowment funds at Colorado Mesa University. It helps out those endowments quite a bit.”
Sponsorships are the primary reason the event’s payday has steadily increased to what it is now.
“Sinclair’s our big-dollar sponsor. They put in $25,000 on that sponsorship,” Tafoya said. “Another big sponsor is Enstrom (Toffee and Confectionery) and Doug Simons. Doug’s been the chairman of the Rocky Mountain Open board for years. He’s taken the baton and run with this tournament, growing this tournament as a $15,000 sponsor.”
Tafoya also singled out Home Loan Insurance, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ANB Bank, Grand Valley Auto and Western Paper Distributors as significant sponsors helping fund the event and bolstering its growth.
Mitch Carlson, who won the 2020 RMO, will return to defends his title. Carlson shot an 18-under-par to win by one stroke over Jere Pelletier, who is also returning, and Koltan Lapa, who is not in the field for the 2021 tournament.