Mike Sirko loved the challenge of rebuilding high school football programs.
Mostly, though, he just loved coaching kids.
Sirko, who is ninth all-time in career wins in Colorado high school football history with 256 in a career spanning five decades, resigned this week as Grand Junction High School’s head football coach. After three years as an assistant, Sirko got his first head coaching position in 1979 at Hotchkiss High School.
“A big part of it was my love for kids; I just enjoyed working with kids,” Sirko, 67, said Friday in a telephone interview with The Daily Sentinel. “Especially during football, the time is intense, but you see those kids year-round, seeing them in the classroom, walking down the halls, playing other sports. It was a great opportunity for me to send a message about what being a good teammate was.
“Those things never change, being an unselfish player, accountability, all the things you want in being a good teammate, caring for one another versus just yourself. It’s about preparing for things bigger than yourself and trying to accomplish something as a group of young men.”
He had two stints coaching at Hotchkiss, and also coached at Rampart, Doherty and Aspen before finishing his career with the Tigers. Sirko said he did a lot of reflecting during the state’s COVID-19 stay-home order the past few months.
“It’s a good time to step away and get some new blood (at Grand Junction),” he said. “Those three months, I really thought I’d go at it again, and having that time to really reflect, talking to ex-coaches and players and family, I think it’s time.
“I sometimes wish it wasn’t, but I know that I’m right.”
He retires with one state title, Rampart’s Class 4A crown in 1998, but took seven teams to the playoffs, including his final one, when the Tigers reached the 4A playoffs in 2019. Grand Junction’s 5-5 regular season came after three tough years, going 2-8 his first two seasons and 3-7 in 2018.
A handful of Grand Junction’s top young players transferred to other schools, which slowed the building process, but Sirko believes the Tigers are on solid footing now, with a chance to compete for another playoff berth this fall.
“I’ve taken seven different teams to the state playoffs, six of them were dreadful at the time (he took over the program),” Sirko said. “They were just not very good programs. A couple of them went from 0-9 to 9-0, 9-1. Those were the times when your kids stayed in your school and you built off the kids you had in your school, you recruited off other sports and tried to get them to come out and play.
“Another thing today that’s hurting coaches is the fact that kids are not playing multiple sports. They’re focusing because they think they’re going to get the big (scholarship) money.”
A lot of successful coaches stay at one school the majority of their careers, but Sirko took another route.
“We had a winning combination,” he said. “Except for one, I took over programs that were so downtrodden, kids didn’t want to go out. Some hadn’t won a game in their careers before I got there.
“Yes, I moved, and after I built a program, I tried to build another. That was the exciting part of it, seeing kids understand about hard work, commitment, caring about one another. It works. I guess it was the ‘drug’ as we know it, just doing that. It’s hard to maintain a program, but it’s easier than building from the ground up, especially now.”
He hopes the Colorado High School Activities Association can devise a plan that allows teams to play safely in the fall.
Sirko said he appreciates Grand Junction Athletic Director Carol Sams bringing him to the Tigers — she was the AD at Aspen when Sirko coached the Skiers — and will miss the players and his assistant coaches. He’ll also miss thinking about football 365 days a year, planning and running practices, and seeing players and teams improve. And yes, he’ll miss Friday nights.
But he’s eager to have more time to support his wife, District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko, who, he said, has been there for him throughout his career. He’ll have more time to work out, go on hikes and can’t wait to sit in the stands and watch their grandchildren play.
“When it’s all said and done, you hope you made a difference in a positive way in kids,” Sirko said. “If you do, you’ve done your job.”