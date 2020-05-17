A dominant single-sport athlete and five multi-sport standouts all had seasons to remember in the 2019-20 school year.
Even under normal circumstances, it would be difficult to select only one male and one female athlete of the year from School District 51. COVID-19 made this spring anything but normal, costing hundreds of athletes their final sports season, for some in their primary sport. Because of that, The Daily Sentinel elected to honor six athletes, three boys and three girls, as nominees for athlete of the year without designating a male and female winner in the third annual Daily Sentinel High School Sports Awards.
The super six, along with Coach of the Year Michael Wells, reflected on their seasons, and for the four seniors honored, their high school careers.
Dawson Collins, Grand Junction
It was love at first whistle.
“One day my dad just threw me on the mat and said, ‘Let’s see if you like this,’ ’’ the two-time state champion and four-time Warrior Classic champion for Grand Junction said. Collins was just shy of his fourth birthday at the time.
“I wrestled in my first tournament and got first place. It’s a thing I love and was just good at it, naturally good at it. I love competing, love the competition of the sport and how hard it is. When you go out there, how physical it is. It’s entertaining to watch and entertaining to do.”
Collins, who is headed to Utah Valley University to wrestle next season, set a goal to win four state titles. He got halfway there, winning as a sophomore and senior.
If he had to choose one match he’ll never forget, it’s the first state championship match of his career, a humbling 23-9 loss to Malik Heinselman of Castle View.
“That was the No. 1 kid in the nation at 106 pounds, out of the whole nation,” Collins said. “I’d been wanting to see where I stand with the No. 1 kids in the nation and when I finally got my chance in the state finals, of course I was nervous, but I was going to give it my all. Me being a little freshman, I went out there and I froze up. I didn’t wrestle to my potential. I always look back at it and if I was on my full potential game, what could have happened. That’ll probably be one I’ll remember the rest of my life.”
Now that he looks back at his career, winning two state titles is an accomplishment to be proud of for sure, but he’s even prouder that he’ll be remembered for winning four Warrior Classic titles.
“This year getting my fourth Warrior Classic was probably most meaningful,” he said. “Only three kids have done it (including himself), so the Warrior is the most meaningful thing that happened in my high school career. At the Warrior, it’s 2A through 5A, kids from out of state. The Warrior is a good one to be a four-timer at, for sure.”
Watts Erb, Palisade
The athletic wardrobe has the red spectrum of the color wheel covered.
Erb is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program at Palisade High School, and was a standout basketball player for the Bulldogs in the winter — maroon.
In the fall, he was on the tennis court, representing Central High School — red.
Come spring, it was lacrosse for Grand Junction High School — orange.
“I got to meet a lot of people very quickly,” Erb said. “The biggest thing was, there was nobody I knew when I went to those other schools to play. It really taught me one, how to be a lot more comfortable with people and get to know them quickly, just the importance of having friends that are not just in what you do. … I had the Junction lacrosse team come out and watch my basketball game one time, which was crazy.”
He considers basketball his primary sport, but “I really started to enjoy those other two, especially the last couple of years, just because I’ve been around them more,” he said. “Basketball is still my first choice, but I never really could stick to one thing.”
He’s taking that characteristic to college, where he plans to start out studying environmental engineering and economics and see if either (or both, or neither) is his path — at Yale.
“I like cold weather and the northeast already was appealing, so I figured I might as well shoot as high as I could and see if I could get something there,” he said, laughing. Although his father would like him to walk on to the basketball team at Yale, Erb figures he’ll stoke his competitive fire by playing intramurals.
It was hard for him to single out a specific game, but there was that OT basketball thriller against Glenwood Springs.
“It was our rival game, we were down by three and I ended up hitting a tying 3-pointer and we ended up losing in overtime,” he said. “Getting to play that extra few minutes in that one game was so much fun. That one game brought us really close together.”
With the spring season canceled, the athletes handled the disappointment like they handled losing tough OT games.
“It was disheartening at first, for sure, this is your last hurrah, this last season,” Erb said, “but what helped us a lot was just appreciating all of what we had the last three years.”
Christian Hafey, Grand Junction
Credit the persistence of Grand Junction wrestling coach Cole Allison with Hafey’s success.
“What really stands out is probably the influence Coach Allison had on me,” the Tiger multi-sport athlete said. “My freshman year I played basketball and he convinced me to go back to wrestling my sophomore year and I was not very good. He just kept planting an image in my head, ‘You’re going to be on the podium, you’re going to be on the podium,’ for three years and it ended up happening.”
Hafey finished his wrestling career on the podium, placing third at 160 pounds at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament in February, then turned his attention to the baseball diamond, for a month, at least, until the spring season was canceled.
He grew up wrestling, playing football and baseball, and was a three-sport athlete his first three years at Grand Junction. He opted not to play football his senior year so he could prepare for his final wrestling season, which helped Allison’s prediction come true.
“I just saw the writing on the wall that Junction wrestling is going to be good, and I want to be a winner,” he said of returning to the sport as a sophomore.
Wrestling and baseball aren’t a typical combination for athletes, but Hafey loved both, even at an early age. He’ll play baseball at Colorado Mesa next season.
“College baseball has always been my dream, pretty much growing up here, watching CMU year in and year out winning,” he said. “To have an opportunity to go play at the same college where my dad (Corey) played baseball, that’s pretty awesome.
“I think it was third grade, I wrote a letter to my future self saying I wanted to be a professional baseball player one day. This is one of the steps on the way to that.”
The biggest thing he learned as a high school athlete will pay dividends the rest of his life.
“You’ve gotta have a goal and you’ve gotta be willing to work for it,” he said. “In any sport in high school, there was always an end goal. Now, it’s how much money are you going to put in your piggy bank until the end? Is it going to be full or is it going to be half-empty? Just how much you’re going to put in is how much you’re going to get out.”
Lila Dere, Fruita Monument
It’s hard to believe there was a day that Dere wanted nothing to do with soccer.
“I think I was 6 years old and I did not want to play soccer,” the Fruita Monument senior said. “My dad said, ‘You have to try at least one game.’ ... I played one game and just fell in love with it.”
What’s not so hard to believe is what drew Dere to love the game.
“I think just the love of scoring goals,” said the goal-scoring machine. She led Class 5A in goals scored as a junior, putting 33 goals in the back of the net for the Wildcats, and adding six assists. “It was so much fun. Every time I scored, it made me so happy.
“And then you get older and you start making friends throughout the years. You keep playing with these kids and it just gets way more fun because you’re playing for something bigger than just yourself. You’re playing for other people and your school.”
Dere showed she can dribble just as well with her hands as her feet, helping the Fruita Monument girls basketball team reach the Great 8 for the second time in three years, but it’s the soccer pitch where she’s one of the best in the state.
Like all spring athletes, especially the seniors, she’s bummed she didn’t get her senior season in soccer.
“It’s hard because I trained so long and you want to go out with a bang with it being your last year. You know it’s your last time ever playing that high school sport,” she said.
Since she didn’t have a senior soccer season to reflect on, she’ll take the memories from her junior year, as well as the friendships she’s made, as she starts her college career at Colorado Mesa.
“Looking back on my junior year I just really appreciate all the hard work I did, to see it pay off,” she said. “For me to lead the state (in goals) was probably the biggest thing I wanted to achieve and that happened. So that was probably one of the things I’ll look back on and be happy about.”
Dolcie Hanlon, Grand Junction
Four sports was a little much, so Hanlon was content with sticking to three this year, although she missed out on her main season, soccer.
The Grand Junction junior ran cross country and played basketball and soccer this school year. As a sophomore, she added track to her spring menu, but wasn’t planning to run this season.
Playing sports has brought her out of her shell on the playing field.
“I think the memory I’ll hold onto the most is basketball when I was a freshman and saw my first-ever minutes on varsity,” she said, “and being so scared. From then on, whenever I go out I want to go out with confidence and not be a timid player. That was definitely a big realization; you can’t be timid.”
She’s learned how to push herself, develop a work ethic and how to connect with her teammates in various sports.
“At the high school level, there are so many great players,” she said. “It’s always, ‘What can I do to get better?’ ’’
Although she has another year of high school, college is already on her mind — but for which sport?
“Soccer is my main sport for sure,” she said. “At first I was looking to go to college just for soccer, but maybe I could go to a D3 or an NAIA school and play both soccer and basketball. I don’t want to give one of them up.”
The good news is she won’t have to give either up for at least another year. By seeing her soccer season canceled, it’s given her a new perspective.
“You can’t wait,” she said. “You can’t say just wait until next season or your next sport to give it your all. You have to give it now. You can’t take anything for granted.”
Mya Murdock, Central
Unlike so many of her teammates, Murdock knows she has one more year.
One more year of high school softball. Another high school basketball season. Another spring to run track.
“I’m really excited now,” the Central High School junior said. “Knowing I have another year, I’m working even harder than before.”
That’s hard to imagine. Murdock is one of the most energetic, hard-charging players you’ll find in whatever sport she’s playing.
Last January, Murdock traveled to Europe to play softball for a Team USA youth squad, an experience that just strengthened her passion for the sport. She’s not sure what triggered her love for the diamond, but she can’t get enough of the game.
“I just think it’s more what I’ve been working for in softball,” she said. “I’ve been playing for a long time. It’s my passion. Basketball is my passion, too.”
She’s hoping her Denver travel softball team can play some tournaments this summer so she’s ready for her senior season at Central next fall.
College is another year off, but she’s starting to get some recruiting calls and letters, some for basketball, some for softball, her preferred sport.
High school sports has taught her plenty of lessons that have served her well on and off the playing field.
“They’ve taught me to be a better person, hard work and (to have) patience,” she said.
Like a lot of athletes, the game that sticks with her is a tough loss, in the state softball tournament her sophomore season.
“When we were in the (2018 Class 5A) final four, it was just a very exiting game,” she said of Central’s 8-3 loss to Legend. The Warriors entered the state playoffs as the No. 10 seed. “It was so fun to be there and knowing we were in the final four. When we lost that game … . It was so fun to be there and knowing we were in final four. When we lost that game, it was definitely a big thing in my life. It was like, wow.”
Michael Wells, Fruita Monument
This time, he enjoyed the ride.
Wells guided the Fruita Monument girls basketball team to the Great 8 of the Class 5A basketball playoffs. Unlike when the Wildcats reached that level in the 2017-18 season, Wells was more relaxed this time around.
It also could have been that he never saw this one coming.
“With the group a couple of years ago with Kenzie (Wells) and that group, it was kind of expected, there was some pressure on us to do it,” he said. “We had lost in the Sweet 16 the three years before that and just couldn’t quite get over the hump. That was more of a relief with that group.”
Fruita lost in the second round of the playoffs in 2019, so Wells wasn’t sure what to expect in 2020.
“If you told me this crew was going to go 23-3 and get to that point, I don’t know I would have necessarily believed any of it,” he said.
The Wildcats, who figured out how hard they needed to work for success during the offseason, won right out of the gate. They rattled off eight straight wins before a two-point loss to Cheyenne Central at the Greeley Invitational.
They won 15 of the next 16, getting over the hump with a convincing 51-39 win over Doherty in the Sweet 16. Grandview ended the Wildcats’ season 77-38 in the state quarterfinals.
Because so many of the players were in backup roles the past two seasons, it was gratifying for Wells to see them come into their own.
“I was happy for them because that whole group was sophomores when the (last Great 8 team) was seniors. They had been to some of this stuff, but it was riding the coattails of the other bunch,” Wells said. “For them to accomplish it on their own and step out of that shadow a little bit, for me, that’s what made this year and this group so much fun. It was fun to sit back and watch and let it happen.”