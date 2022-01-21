Six former Fruita Monument High School athletes and coaches will be immortalized in the school’s Hall of Fame on Feb. 4.
The school announced Wednesday that Bart Bortles, John Kohls, Dan Miller, Don Paris, Lanny Paulson and Phil Wertman are the 2022 inductees to the Fruita Monument Hall of Fame.
They’ll be honored at halftime of the Fruita boys basketball game on Feb. 4 against Central.
Bortles played football, wrestling, basketball, track and baseball from 1961-1964. He was an All-Conference and All-State selection in football and lettered in the sport as an offensive guard at the University of Colorado.
Kohls was a standout wrestler and in Class 3A in 1983, he went undefeated to win the 155-pound state title and helped the Wildcats finish second as a team. Kohls was also a member of the 1982 state championship team. He was also an All-Conference selection in football as an offensive lineman.
Miller is credited with starting the strength and conditioning program at Fruita, and is the namesake of the weight room. In his time as a teacher and assistant coach with multiple teams, Fruita won two girls state basketball titles, was a state team championship and runner-up in wrestling and finished as the state runner-up twice in football.
In each of his four years, Paris played varsity in football, basketball and baseball from 1961-1965. He was a two-time All-State selection in football and honorable mention All-American pick in football. He continued football at CU, but injuries limited him to only one season.
Paulson won the 1979 155-pound 3A state wrestling title and was the Southwestern League’s Most Valuable Wrestler. He was a freshman All-American at the University of Utah and then wrestled at the University of Northern Colorado.
Wertman was the coach of Fruita track and field from 1978-2005. In that tenure, nine Wildcats won state titles. As an athlete, Wertman was a Big 10 pole vault champion at the University of Iowa.
“We feel very good about this class going in. They’re good people,” Fruita Monument Athletic Director Denny Squibb said.