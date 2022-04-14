The Grand Junction High School wrestling program continues to flood the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with talent.
Cale Moore, Micah Kenney and Peyton Harris signed their letters of intent outside of the school’s gym on Wednesday. Moore will wrestle for Adams State University, Kenney is staying home at Colorado Mesa University and Harris will represent Western Colorado University.
They were joined by three other athletes — Danny Duffy (Western Washington University), Dannon Yake (Fort Lewis College) and Sailer Warinner (Utah Valley University).
Moore, who plans to study agriculture business, will join former Tigers teammates Josiah Rider and Hunter Tobiasson at Adams. Moore tied for the best finish in the state tournament in February by finishing fourth at 152 pounds.
“I chose Adams because (Rider and Tobiasson) go there. They have a really good bond there and they’re all brothers, so I’m excited to be a part of that,” Moore said. “I’m excited to wrestle with everyone I used to wrestle with, show them how much better I am and see how they have progressed, too.”
Kenney was the other Tiger to finish fourth at state.
He joins a CMU team that features former Tigers grapplers Dawson Collins and Seth Latham.
Kenney missed his junior season because of injury but bounced back in his final go-around. He was a regular in the top-10 at 160 pounds in Tim Yount’s On the Mat rankings and had a memorable run in Denver.
Kenney’s wrestling path comes full circle with his signing.
“I have kind of always been a part of the program. I did the Little Mavs program when I was a kid so I know the coaches,” said Kenney, who will study kinesiology. “It’s really cool to have this community. I have a really tight bond with Cale and I’m excited to see him in the future and see his success.”
Harris, meanwhile, didn’t expect to play any sport in college. But he improved on the mat and qualified for state at 138. Signing on that dotted line Wednesday was another example of how far he has come.
Harris will study kinesiology.
“It feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest. To see myself progress makes me feel great,” he said. “I visited the school and fell in love with it. I love the morality of their team and want to be a part of something like that.”
Sailer Warinner, track and field, Utah Valley University
Like Harris, Warinner had mostly come to terms with not playing sports in college.
She had her eye on Utah Valley in Orem, Utah, so she could study to become an elementary school teacher.
“I chose to go there just for school. Then, I decided to reach out to the coaches,” she said. “A couple of weeks went by and then they got back to me and said they would love to meet me since I’m already going there.”
Warinner has delivered strong performances in the shot put for Grand Junction. She won the event at the Mickey Dunn and Warrior Wild West invitationals, and finished third at the Rifle and Frank Woodburn invitationals.
“We only have shot put and discus here and shot put is my best,” Warinner said. “But in college, they have the hammer throw and I’d like to try that. I think I’d be good at it.”
Dannon Yake, soccer, Fort Lewis College
Yake is the mom for the Grand Junction High School girls soccer team. Her teammates even got her a hat to prove it.
Now the Tigers’ mom is moving south to Durango to continue her soccer career.
“I’ve been playing soccer for a really long time and I’m excited to see that it’s helping me pursue other endeavors in life,” Yake said. “I started getting some interest last year and it was super exciting to know that college was an option.”
Yake will come back to Grand Junction next season with the Skyhawks as they attempt to improve on their 5-10-2 record. Yake, who plans to study exercise physiology, chose the school because of the lifestyle in Durango.
“I really love all of the outdoors there and the school is small so you get to know the professors and they get to know you,” Yake said. “It just overall felt like the right fit.”
Danny Duffy, cross country, Western Washington University
Duffy loves cross country because it’s a sport where you get what you give. Duffy has put in countless hours of work into improving his craft and he’s now heading to new, radical heights in Bellingham, Washington.
“This has been a goal of mine since I was a freshman,” Duffy said. “I started having breakout performances in my junior year and I realized I could make this happen.”
Duffy also considered the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs before he decided to go out of state. He plans to study elementary education.
“I wanted to go to a bigger school where I still had some opportunities,” he said. “I really like it up in Washington and they have a great education program. It’s a great balance.”