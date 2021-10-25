Matt Bodenchuck can’t wait for spring.
After getting a good look at construction projects at the two baseball fields he starred on for four years at Colorado Mesa this past weekend, the two-time All-American shortstop is already making plans for a reunion once Bergman Field is transformed into a game facility.
Bodenchuck, who led the Mavericks to their first Division II World Series in 2009, and five-time cross country and track All-American Alexis Skarda were inducted into CMU’s Hall of Honor over the weekend. Skarda, now a professional mountain bike racer, was unable to attend the festivities because she was competing in an Olympic qualifying race.
Skarda earned All-America honors in both cross country and track, qualifying for the national cross-country championships three times. Her eighth-place finish in 2010 is the highest finish in CMU history, and she was an All-American in 2008 and 2010.
In track, she still holds the school indoor record for the mile run, the event she won twice in the RMAC Championships and achieved All-America status, as well as the 5,000 meters. Skarda, a graduate of Boulder Fairview High School, still owns school records in the indoor mile and 3,000 meters and the outdoor 1,500 meters, 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters.
After her running career ended, Skarda wasn’t done competing, turning to cycling. The Boulder Fairview High School graduate won three USA Cycling Collegiate national championships in cross country mountain biking and helped the Mavericks win a USA Cycling Division II track championship.
An assistant coach for the women’s cycling team at CMU, Skarda won the 2021 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Tour, scoring 370 points in the six-race series that wrapped up in September, more than 200 points ahead of her closest competitor.
Bodenchuck also graduated from Boulder Fairview, and became a fixture at shortstop from 2005-2009 at CMU, winning four RMAC championships.
He led the Mavericks to their first regional championship and initial berth to the Division II World Series in 2009. Winning the regional championship at Suplizio Field is one of his fondest on-field memories.
“I was talking to (former pitcher) Brett Armour and I remember one of those weird moments in 2007, in the regional at Cal State-LA,” Bodenchuck said. “Chico was the top dog then, beating Chico was like taking down the Yankees. I remember it was the eighth inning and it was one of the highest-pressure moments and I’m at shortstop thinking, ‘This is the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball. This is so much fun.’ ’’
It was even more fun two years later when the Mavs were celebrating on their home field
“Winning that regional tournament in ’09 and celebrating,” he said. “To finally break through in the regional and get into that World Series. I remember (coach Chris) Hanks doing a cartwheel on the field. It was a really special moment.”
With a career batting average of .397, Bodenchuck still owns the career RBI record at Mesa and in the RMAC with 218. He started 172 of 189 games in his career and hit 65 doubles, second all-time in the conference, eight triples and 35 home runs, all top 10 in CMU and RMAC history. He’s second all-time with 254 hits and owns the Mavs’ records for RBI and doubles.
His senior season, Bodenchuck, who was an imposing figure at shortstop, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, was the RMAC and regional player of the year and a consensus All-American. He’s one of only four CMU baseball players to earn All-America honors twice, joining fellow Hall of Honor member Sean VanElderen, Braden Box and Nate Robertson.
Bodenchuck and his wife, former CMU softball player Leslie Reed, have three young children and moved back to Boulder from Grand Junction about 18 months ago. They took a goofy idea and turned it into a thriving business.
“Leslie and I invented a product when we left college,” he said. “It’s a lighter case that fits a Bic lighter and tools and we called it the Toker Poker. It’s designed, the lighter case has tools to clean out the pipe and we launched the products like six months before all the cannabis shops opened up in 2013 and we’ve grown this business … it’s unbelievable. It was stupid, yeah, let’s add a paper clip to a lighter case and we patented it. We’re selling probably 600,000 units a year now.”
The business and raising their children keep them busy, but it’s also nice being his own boss so he can make sure to take time off once it’s time to watch the Mavs play at Bergman Field, which the players groom every day.
“It would be really fun to get a bunch of guys together from all the old teams and do a little ceremony when they get that deal done,” he said. “I want to be part of that, it would be so cool. Every one of the ballplayers is going to want to go back there and check that thing out.”