Tia Slade laughed that she isn’t always locked in at practice.
She’s working on correcting that — and she’s also shown she’s locked in come game time for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team.
“Honestly, I think that just the preparation, getting in the gym and then locking in at practice,” she said of her back-to-back big games for the Mavericks last weekend. “I think I have kind of a bad habit of spacing out sometimes, but just locking in and being prepared going into the game.”
Slade, a 5-foot-11 sophomore forward, scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds in the Mavs’ one-point loss to CSU Pueblo last Friday. The next afternoon, she had 15 points and seven boards in a win over New Mexico Highlands, playing all 40 minutes in that game for the short-handed Mavericks (3-10, 2-5 RMAC). She played 37 minutes against the ThunderWolves.
She made seven 3-pointers in the weekend split as she’s steadily improved since RMAC play began. Slade, fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 7.9 points a game, has reached double figures in four of the past five games.
“I think a combination of just preparation this summer,” she said of her improvement — she played sparingly in 13 games last season, scoring a total of seven points. “I stayed here, got in the gym with Dani Turner, just consistently was working this year.
”I think I understand a lot more from last year. I got to learn from the seniors, how they played, I got to learn from Coach and I’m still learning, so it’s just preparation and watching film and staying locked in.”
She’s given the Mavericks another scoring option alongside freshman Olivia Reed (11.5) and senior Monica Brooks (10.6). Junior Laura Gutierrez is averaging 9.5 off the bench, and CMU coach Taylor Wagner has often said his teams in the past are best when they have three, if not four or five, scorers on the floor.
Sophomore point guard Kylie Kravig and freshman guard Jamisyn Heaton score 7.8 and 7.5 points, respectively.
Wagner knows it takes a solid year for players to really understand his system, both on the offensive and defensive end of the floor, and the light has gone on for Slade and Kravig this season. For Reed, Heaton and Gutierrez, who transferred from Adams State, it’s been a case of learning on the fly.
“We’re all kind of learning and growing together as we go,” Reed said. “At the same time, most of the RMAC teams are kind of going through what we’re going through (with new players and dealing with injuries), so it’s kind of like, it is difficult, but at some point, it can’t be an excuse. I think we’re getting it.”
After finally winning a road game, the Mavericks return home this weekend to face Chadron State (2-11, 2-5) and Colorado Christian (6-7, 2-5).
Wagner likes the fight he’s seeing from his team.
“There’s definitely change,” he said. “Practices have changed. Games have changed. I’m still worried, like, ‘OK, who are we?’ but we’re moving in the right direction. … I just want to continue that constant daily improvement from the kids and keep working. If we work hard, the ball will bounce our way probably a little bit more.”
Men look to continue streak
Opening the conference season 0-2 is in the rear-view mirror for the Mavericks, who have won five in a row, four on the road.
CMU coach Mike DeGeorge is still shuffling combinations and rotations, and getting big minutes from a couple of forwards who didn’t have much playing time has allowed him to slide Owen Koonce back to his natural position on the wing, providing more depth on the perimeter.
The emergence of Michael “Mick” McCurry and Ty Allred off the bench is providing more post depth for Trevor Baskin and Mac Riniker.
Koonce and Isaac Jessup, both of whom transferred from Colorado last season, have a firm grasp on the system now, and are becoming more consistent night in and night out. Christopher Speller had a breakout night against New Mexico Highlands last week, and Blaise Threatt has become the solid trigger man, not only offensively, but as a point guard is ninth in the conference in rebounding, averaging 7 per game to go with his team-leading 16.5 points a game.
“He’s 6-4 and the kind of athlete and the kind of strength he has, there’s so many rebounds that are contested and he’s going up and getting them and really going up and getting them over posts and people coming over his back,” DeGeorge said of the RMAC defensive player of the week. “It’s a great attribute to have in a point guard for sure.
“Every time we go out, the first time we’re playing a team that season, when we go out for the tip, I’m like, ‘Oh, I forget how big our guards are.’ And it’s a big advantage.”
DeGeorge wanted the Mavericks (10-3, 5-2 RMAC) to play with an edge last weekend on the road, and wants them to keep that edge now that they’re home against Chadron State (8-5, 5-2) and Colorado Christian (6-7, 2-5) this weekend.
“They’re committed to excellence and they really want to get this thing to the next level,” DeGeorge said after the win over Highlands.
“They know we haven’t been good enough (to win the South Central Regional tournament) and they know what our potential is, so it’s great to see us continue to take another step forward. Each week we’ve ratcheted it up another step and I think we can do that again.”