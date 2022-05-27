Without the pageantry and commercialization, baseball is a game that, at its core, elicits joy.
That purity was on full display at Canyon View Park on Thursday when Challenger Baseball returned to begin the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series festivities.
This was the first time since 2019 that the Challenger games were held. The event was canceled, along with the JUCO tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was placed on hiatus last year.
Four JUCO teams — Snead State Community College (Alabama), McLennan Community College (Texas), Cowley College (Kansas) and San Jacinto College-North (Texas) — were paired with Challenger Baseball teams, which is an adaptive baseball league for young people with special needs.
“Not having the Challenge game last year was a big letdown. It wouldn’t be Junction for us if we didn’t have the chance to do the Challenger,” McLennan coach Mitch Thompson said. “I told the kids that this is a life-changing experience. You’re gonna meet a kid who has a great big heart, spend some time with them and realize how blessed you are. And those kids bless our kids.”
The four JUCO teams were welcomed with a shower of cheers, high-fives and bubbles by the enthusiastic Challenger athletes and their families.
Getting a chance to win a national championship is a big deal, but Challenger brought out a joy and serenity that a competitive game can’t for the JUCO players.
Snead State is a newcomer to JUCO, so coach Casey Underwood was able to experience Challenger for the first time.
He was animated in getting the game going and bringing kids to the plate. Before the first pitch, he took photos of his players and their new friends like a proud father on Graduation Day.
“We’re super-excited. We’re super-involved in what’s called the Miracle League back home, which is like this,” Underwood said. “So when we got the phone call inviting us, we knew it was right where we needed to be.”
Each Challenger team assumes the mascot of a Pioneer Baseball League squad. Snead played alongside the Owlz and Vibes.
In the first inning, players hit singles to reach first base and ensure everyone got a chance to touch the bags. With the bases loaded, the Owlz’s showtime slugger named Christian twirled the bat around his fingers and body before tomahawking a pitch for a grounder that cleared the bases. He zoomed across the base paths alongside his buddy, Snead State infielder Brooks Hardie.
Memories were being made on the other three fields, as well.
Challenger regular San Jacinto was paired with the Rockies and Raptors. Not every Challenger athlete was capable of rounding the bases on their own, so some players ran with them while pushing the wheelchairs. The athletes smiled with the wind flying in their face and the thrill of the game coursing through their veins.
While the games mean a lot to the Challenger athletes, the JUCO players also see it as an important experience.
“(It shows that) baseball is bigger than just us,” said Matt Williams, a catcher for Snead State. “Seeing the enjoyment they get out of it and can come here to just be themselves, it’s awesome.”