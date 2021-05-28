As excited as he is to return to Grand Junction and the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, David Shelton can’t wait to see Alberto Osuna hit baseballs at altitude.
“He hits baseballs farther than any kid I’ve ever coached,” the Walters State Community College (Tenn.) coach said. “Just watching him take batting practice is a sight to behold. He’s the kind of guy that I wish they could do something like a home run derby at the stadium and let each team take one kid out there and let them take bp. That would be fun for fans to watch. I’m excited about getting to see him take batting practice out there at Canyon (View) and Bergman Field as I am anything because he hits baseballs so far.”
If you’re wondering, yes, Alberto Osuna is the kid brother of Ramon Osuna, who wowed fans during the 2015 JUCO World Series.
“Alberto might be just a little bit thicker, he’s got a thicker lower body,” Shelton said. “I think Ramon when he came out there weighed 255 and I think Alberto weighs about 260. They’re both strong, healthy young men.
“He’s always got a smile on his face. I’m gonna miss when I don’t have an Osuna to write in the lineup. I’m out there looking for cousins or nephews, maybe I can get them.”
Alberto hit 24 home runs in the thick Tennessee air and drove in 102 runs on a typical power-hitting Senators team. Walters State enters the JUCO World Series with 134 home runs and 661 runs in 65 games, just over 10 runs an outing.
Jerry Hammons has hit 23 home runs and driven in 79 — Osuna is hitting .452 and Hammons .395 — and four others have 10 or more home runs, Noah Gent (10), Cam Fisher (12), Matthew Ellis (16) and Caleb McNeely (17).
“Hammons hits in our 2-hole, Osuna hits in our 4 and we kind of split those two up with a lefty catcher (Ellis) that’s going to the University of Indiana,” Shelton said. “He’s got some serious power as well. His numbers aren’t as good, I think he’s probably gotten worn down from catching a little bit, but he’s just as dangerous.”
As a team, Walters (60-5) is hitting .351 with a team slugging percentage of .632, but the big difference, Shelton said, is this club’s defense, which owns a .973 team fielding percentage, with only 50 errors in 1,852 chances.
“I think the thing that’s different about our team this year as opposed to some, is our defense has been really good all year,” Shelton said. “Silas Butler in center field is probably the best defensive center fielder I’ve ever had, and then the left side of our infield with Lukas Cook (shortstop) and Jerry Hammons (third base), it’s an SEC-caliber defensive infield on the left side and Caleb McNeely has been phenomenal at second.
“It doesn’t get talked about a whole lot, our defense, because of our offensive numbers, and some of our pitching, but I think that’s been one of the biggest separators for us. We’ll always prioritize offense over defense, which is how I do things in recruiting. We try to get the best hitters we can and try to make them as good as we possibly can defensively. Sometimes that works and sometimes it doesn’t, but this group can really defend and it’s been fun to watch.”
It’s been a memorable year for every sports team, and Walters State is no different. The requirements simply to play were challenging, he said, with weekly testing, no overnight travel, no trips farther than four hours from campus, and, Shelton said, they couldn’t play teams that weren’t testing for coronavirus.
“I set a goal early in the season once I found out what our limitations were, I said, ‘I’m gonna do everything in my power, regardless, to let us play as many games as possible,’ ” Shelton said. “I know these kids had their seasons taken away last year, and we played some teams that we probably wouldn’t normally play, but if they fell within our guidelines to play, I was trying to play. I spent more time on the phone trying to find games, probably than I had in the last four seasons combined.”
They started the season 6-1, the rattled off 31 straight victories. A handful of games were canceled along the way, but the Senators never lost more than one game in a row, until the Region 7 playoffs. In the four-team tournament, Walters was stunned in the first round by Columbia State, but ended up advancing in the winners’ bracket when, the following morning, Columbia State coach Mike Corn checked final grades and one of his players had fallen below the required 12 hours needed to be eligible, Athletic Director Johnny Littrell said. The Chargers had to not only forfeit their win over Walters, but 18 other victories, ending their season.
Walters State then lost the next game, 20-9 to Dyersburg State, but came back through the losers’ bracket to win three in a row and advance to the Appalachian District series, where the Senators swept Andrew College (Ga.) to earn their 10th trip to Grand Junction.
Along with the power hitting and defense is a solid pitching staff for the Senators, with a 3.59 team ERA.
“They performed really well this year. We picked up a couple of Christmas presents from California when they shut down that really helped us, Kohl Drake and Nathan Morris. They were at San Joaquin Delta last year and they have been outstanding,” Shelton said. “We just had a lot of different parts kind of step up and perform. Nathan Hickman is kind of our back-end guy, he’s basically a Swiss Army Knife of pitcher. We’ve started him before, we’ve used him in long relief, used him as a straight closer.
“We lost Nolan Letzgus for awhile, he had some arm tenderness and we got him back for the postseason and he was outstanding, so if we can get another outing or two our of him like we did in the Region 7 tournament, that’ll be good for us.”
The Senators have two players with JUCO World Series experience, Hammons and Butler, and Osuna was in the stands watching his brother play in 2015. And Shelton knows every little bit of experience helps.
“This is what we’ve been working for all year. I mean, we’ve, we went through a lot of headaches to try to make this happen,” he said. “With all the new COVID regulations that we had out here, we couldn’t use our locker room, we couldn’t use our weight room. We basically had to go where we felt like we had a well-oiled machine in our program that everybody knew exactly what we were doing each step of the way, starting in the fall. We basically threw a grenade into it and blew it up and started from scratch. It’s been a lot of headaches, but then here we are getting to play these games and we’re competing for a national championship.”