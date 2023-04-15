A boisterous whoop went up Friday night in the bottom of the first inning as Declan Wiesner trotted back to the third-base dugout after he was thrown out at first base.
"We're probably the loudest team in the country after a sac bunt," shortstop Harrison Rodgers said. "I'd probably put money on that."
Wiesner had done his job after Rob Sharrar led off the inning with a base hit, bunting him to second. With two out, Conrad Villafuerte ripped a two-run home run to left and the No. 9 Colorado Mesa baseball team was on its way to manufacturing a 10-8 victory over No. 3 Rollins College in the first of a three-game series at The Diamond.
"That's something we take pride in every single week in practice," Villafuerte said. "We work on the small things, stealing bases, fielding ground balls, fielding bunts, bunting, and it really pays off in games when we execute the right way."
The Mavericks (28-8) are a testament to the coaching axiom of little things matter.
Those little things are posted on the dugout wall, and when the Mavericks execute a sacrifice bunt or a sacrifice fly or any number of minute details, they rip that sign off the wall as the team roars its approval.
"They get to tear the sign down," Hanks said. "We're keeping score, who has the most sac bunts, stolen bases, sac flies.
"We feel like we have to execute things. We don't want to get trapped at playing at elevation with home runs. Let me tell you, Rollins is a good club. They remind me a lot of Tampa, they're big, physical kids, they're talented, they're quiet at the plate (not swinging at bad pitches). We'll have our hands full the next two days."
All the little things mattered Friday — Ethan Ezor also had a sacrifice bunt that put two runners in scoring position in the second inning, and Sharrar lifted a sacrifice bunt in the seventh to give the Mavericks a 10-6 lead.
In between, the Mavericks put pressure on the Tars by taking extra bases — Harrison Rodgers went from first to third on Stevenson Reynolds' base hit up the middle in the fifth inning, drawing a throw that kicked out of Jimmy Theis' glove at third as Reynolds advanced to second on the throw.
"This is the most fun I've had in a baseball season so far," Rodgers said. "We have a lot of guys in the dugout who agree with that. But we work hard to be able to manufacture. We work hard throughout the week in practice on the bunt game, small ball, stealing bags, taking extra bases. It all matters."
Rodgers scored on Ezor's groundout and Reynolds slid home on a wild pitch, just beating the throw to the plate for a 9-5 lead.
Rodgers hit a three-run home run in the third inning to put CMU up 7-0 — the Mavs got their leadoff batter on base in each of the first five innings, and he scored in four of those innings. They all came off Rollins' top pitcher, Nick Berger, who entered the game with a 1.09 ERA, which was fourth in the nation.
Berger exited after Reynolds' fifth-inning single, giving up nine runs, all earned, on 11 hits. He walked two and struck out only one — Mesa struck out only three times in the game.
Jacob Rhoades, on the other hand, shut out the Tars, who hit the ball hard, but couldn't push any runs across, until the fifth inning. Four of their five runs in the fifth came on Cam Meehan's grand slam to right field.
Three relievers, Bridger Clontz, Liam Hohenstein and Anthony Durbano quieted the Tars (25-10) over the final four innings. Hohenstein, who moved into a starting role earlier this season, moved back to the bullpen with the three-game series, and struck out two of the six men he faced. Anthony Durbano gave up a pair of runs on three two-out hits in the ninth, but struck out Parker Smith with a runner on base to end it.
Hanks liked what he saw from Hohenstein, a freshman, in a high-pressure relief role, bringing him out of the bullpen with runners at the corners with one out in the seventh. He struck out the first man he faced and got a line drive to left to preserve the Mavs' 9-6 lead.
"We've only known him since the fall," Hanks said. "You just want to see what roles maybe they thrive in. He's such a confident, high-energy kid, I think that could be a good role for him maybe in tournament play."
The first night game of the season came after heavy rain overnight and most of Friday morning had the coaching staff working double time to prep the field. As soon as the rain stopped, the coaches assessed the field's condition and went to work.
"I called the Weather Service (Thursday night) and they said it isn't showing a lot of moisture, maybe enough to settle the dust, so I was like, OK, we won't cover it."
The field, which has greened up in the past week, took a lot of water, but needed some man-made removal.
"We dug four holes and pumped water out at third, short, second and first, but it played pretty good," Hanks said.
The game itself had a playoff atmosphere, with a crowd of 988 bundled up against the cold, but still providing a buzz that the players felt. Another good crowd is expected for today's 3 p.m. first pitch — Hanks will recognized after the game for his 1,000th career victory, which came March 24 at Colorado Christian.
"First night game of the year is always exciting," Villafuerte said. "The fans usually show out on Friday nights, you know what I mean? We're facing a ranked opponent who's ranked higher than us in almost every single poll and we don't like to be underdogs. This is our home and we're going to try to do the very best we can.
"It's pretty cool that this is the first team from the East Coast, Florida, that's come out here and wanted to play us. It shows that the rest of the country respects us and wants to play us and it's good to get a break from the conference. We see those guys all the time. It's good to see something different and we were really excited."