De Beque, Cedaredge and North Fork may be small high schools, but all three made a big impact in the Colorado sports scene in 2021.
The De Beque boys basketball team went 16-2 and made the Class 1A state title game before losing to Belleview Christian. The success helped coach Jake Higuera jump his way to the head job for the 5A Fruita Monument boys team.
The Dragons also made their presence known at the state track meet. The De Beque boys team finished second in 1A behind Heritage Christian. Junior Trevor Lewis won the 800-meter run, as well.
“It feels pretty good. Words can’t really explain it, I guess,” Lewis said in June. “It was pretty tough, to be honest. There wasn’t a whole lot of competition, so I had to push myself. It was pretty mental.”
Meanwhile, Cedaredge’s girls track team won four relay titles and the 300 hurdles title on their way to winning the 2A track crown — the Bruins’ first team championship in any sport.
“They made history,” Cedaredge coach Kirby Henderson said. “It took hard work, believing in themselves and their teammates, and sacrificing so much this year, in the sense of COVID, and giving up their June, a third of their summer, is remarkable. You can’t ask for more as a coach.
“So many team membership numbers around the state dropped, and our kids said, ‘No, we’re going to stick with it and we’re going to go win state,’ and they did it. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
SETTING A STANDARD
After last school year, Paonia and Hotchkiss merged due to low enrollment to become North Fork High School. The longtime rivals were now tasked with working together to set a standard of success for future North Fork Miners.
The football and volleyball teams both responded by making the 1A state playoffs.
In football, the Miners (8-3, 5-1 in 1A Western Slope Conference) had a bruising offense and suffocating defense. The Miners scored 404 points in 11 games and surrendered only 168.
“The biggest thing we had to focus on was, yes, we had to play well, but first we had to get everyone to understand that we weren’t rivals anymore. We are a team,” senior Blaine Peebles told The Daily Sentinel in October.
North Fork ran for 2,820 yards as a team, including three players with 450-plus yards on the ground. Senior Drayden Taylor ran for 1,037 yards and 14 touchdowns.
North Fork beat Wiggins 38-25 in the first round of the playoffs, but its season came to an end with a 46-19 loss to Limon in the second round.
In volleyball, the Miners (17-8, 8-2 3A Western Slope League) finished third in their league. They swept their opponents on 11 occasions and were boosted into the playoffs thanks to a six-game winning streak in mid-October.
The Miners beat Bennett in five sets in the first round of the playoffs, 18-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12, 25-11. The following round, though, they were swept by Lutheran.