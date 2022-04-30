One more spin of the ball to the right.
That’s all that stood between Ellie Smith and a perfect game or no-hitter Friday afternoon for the Colorado Mesa softball team.
Lauren Zimmerman sliced a ball into the right-field corner with one out in the fifth inning, which landed mere inches inside the foul line for the Chadron State’s only hit of the game — she was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double — in the Mavericks’ 11-0 run-rule victory at the CMU Softball Stadium. CMU won the first game 6-2.
Smith, as is her custom, deflected the credit to her defense. The junior specializes in throwing drop balls, which generate ground balls. In fact, 76.5% of balls put in play against her result in ground-ball outs, the third-best percentage in Division II.
“I trust every one of our infielders, whoever goes in is a good fielder, and that’s why we’re at Mesa,” Smith said. “That’s one of the things we pride ourselves on, and me being a ground-ball pitcher, I’m only as good as my defense, especially since I do get ground balls for a living.”
Second baseman Aislyn Sharp bobbled a ball hit by Addison Spears after Zimmerman’s hit for an error, but Smith, who struck out the first four batters she faced and finished with five, ended it with a comebacker to the pitching circle. She threw only 52 pitches in the five-inning game.
The Mavericks (41-7, 33-3 RMAC) inched closer to securing the No. 1 seed and right to host the RMAC Tournament next weekend with the doubleheader sweep. Colorado Christian remained tied with CMU by sweeping New Mexico Highlands, but CU-Colorado Springs helped the Mavericks by splitting a doubleheader with CSU-Pueblo, giving CMU the tiebreaker should there be a tie for the conference title at the end of today.
The Mavericks are leaving the scoreboard-watching to others, focusing on what happens on their field and then dealing with what shakes out around the conference later.
“A lot of those things are out of our control,” CMU coach Mercedes Bohte said. “We’ll worry about that later. We have to get our job done, we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves.”
Controlling their game came down to the three phases — pitching, hitting and defense. With Paige Adair (15-2) striking out six and scattering five hits, the Mavericks took advantage of three Chadron State errors and hit three home runs and one triple in the opening game. Adair has thrown two no-hitters this season, and although Smith would have loved to have joined her in that category, she was happy to pitch well and keep the Mavericks in title contention.
“Paige is a way better pitcher than I am,” said Smith (15-2). “We complement each other so well, but it starts in the infield and the dugout. Kaley (Barker, who caught the second game) was like, ‘You’ve got this,’ and I knew my defense was behind me. Then I become a better pitcher.”
Ally Distler hit her league-leading 17th home run of the season, Ashley Bradford her 13th and Brandi Haller her 13th, and Myah Arrieta laced an RBI triple to the wall in left-center in the Mavs’ three-run second inning in the first game.
Nicole Christensen hit a pair of home runs in the second game, reaching the football practice field in the third inning and depositing one just in front of the scoreboard in the fourth, when the Mavericks broke the game open with a half-dozen runs.
Sharp, who got the start at second base, went 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple, Christensen drove in five runs and Barker went 3 for 3 with a double.
Bradford extended her hitting streak to 15 games and CMU out-hit Chadron (11-35, 10-24) 26-6 on the day.
Two more wins, starting at 11 this morning, and the Mavericks will have at least a share of their sixth consecutive conference title and host yet another conference tournament.
“We honestly don’t think about the RMAC Tournament; we’ll get there when we get there,” Smith said. “We have to handle this in the present and then move on to the future. I think that mentality is what’s getting us through the season and why we have so much success.”