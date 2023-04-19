Fruita Moument's Hunter Smolinski connects on an RBI triple in the first inning Tuesday of the Wildcats' 15-5 victory over Montrose at Canyon View Park. Smolinski finished 4 for 4 with two triples, one home run and five RBI.
A banner day from Hunter Smolinski on Tuesday helped Fruita Monument crush Montrose 15-5 to open Southwestern League play.
The senior hit third in the lineup and went 4 for 4 with two triples and a home run. Smolinski scored four times and had five RBI at Canyon View Park.
The Wildcats (12-2, 1-0) scored five runs in the first inning, thanks in part to a triple from Carter Hines.
With the game tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the second, Fruita scored five more runs. Smolinski tripled home Lucas Weaver. Fruita scored on four of the next five plate appearances. Fruita scored two more runs in the third and three in the fifth. The Wildcats finished with 16 hits and Montrose (6-8, 1-2) had six.
Tyler Thurber tossed 2⅔ innings, allowed five hits, five earned runs, walked three and struck out four.
Central 5, Glenwood Springs 3: Kyle Bambino and Ryland Nostrand hit home runs in the Warriors’ (8-7) win over the Demons (3-10).
Nostrand started the scoring with a double to right field to score Kaden Guerrieri. Jayvin Martinez then singled Nostrand home. Jaxxon Collins grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Martinez and Central led 3-0 at the end of the first.
Nostrand hit his home run in the top of the third to make it 4-0, but Glenwood scored three in the bottom of the fifth. Bambino’s home run came in the sixth.
Martinez earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts and one earned run in 6⅔ innings.
Tennis
Central beat Fruita Monument 4-3 for the second time this season.
The Warriors won two singles and two doubles matches, highlighted by Sydney Maurer’s 6-3, 5-7 (10-8) win over Keira Wilhelm at No. 2 singles.
At No. 1 singles, Kat Austin of Fruita beat Alexis Wickham 6-4, 6-0.
Girls Golf
Fruita Monument and Palisade competed in the eight-team Glenwood Springs Demons Invitational at the River Valley Ranch Golf Club.
Fruita placed third with a 297 — well behind first-place Aspen, which finished with 279. Palisade placed fifth at 316.
Jocelyn Cutshall and Kadence Ulrich each shot a 98 to tie for seventh place and the top finish among Fruita golfers. Cierra Noetzelmann finished 11th with a 101. Rylie Blaney finished with a 122 Haylee Rockert finished with a 137.
For Palisade, Shea Satterfield tied for ninth with a 100 and Ally Seriani finished 15th with a 105. Kendyll Toft shot 111, Jadyn Mullaney shot 115 and Kenzie Rewold shot 119.
Grand Junction had two golfers compete. Jayelyn Capehart tied for 19th with 110 and Stefani Mendez finished 25th with 114.
Central finished seventh of nine at the Panther Invitational hosted at the Conquistador Golf Course in Cortez.
Tuscani Ritter had the best finish of the team with a 102 and a tie for 20th place and Taylor Arledge finished 27th with a 105. Alex Wagner shot 113 and Macey Geer had a 149.
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument beat Montrose 16-2 to tighten its hold on first place in the Mountain League.
The Wildcats (7-2, 6-0 ML) had eight players score for. Leading the way was Karter Harmon with four goals and three assists. Mason Compton and Jonathan Diedrich each scored three goals, Kaison Stegelmeier scored two goals, and Cater Vance, Ryan Sagrillo and Branson Padgett all scored one. Anders Storheim and Stegelmeier had two assists. Shad Huddleston, Sawyer Minnick, Diedrich, Damon Kahle, Sagrillo and Mason Stocking each had one assist.
Stegelmeier controlled 11 ground balls and Storeheim controlled six.
Montrose (1-6, 1-4) has lost two straight games.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument beat Montrose 16-2.
Olivia O’Hara scored five goals, McKenna Jensen scored three, Ally Bishop and Kyra Bishop scored two, and Addie Stehman, Kendall Roehm, Calista Cripe and Maggie Nycum each had one goal. Kristalyn Piloni had two assists and Kyra Paine and Maggie Nycum had one.
O’Hara also recovered nine ground balls. Fruita (6-2, 4-0 MWL) recovered 36 ground balls.
Montrose (0-7, 0-4) has scored only eight goals this season.
Girls Soccer
Liana Bryant scored two goals to increase her season total to 20 in Central’s 3-2 victory over Montrose.
Bryant’s 20 goals are second in Colorado and tops in Class 4A.
Rhyan Mason also scored, her seventh of the season, as the Warriors (7-2, 2-1 SWL) won their second straight game.