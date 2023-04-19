041823-Prep Baseball 2-CPT

Fruita Moument's Hunter Smolinski connects on an RBI triple in the first inning Tuesday of the Wildcats' 15-5 victory over Montrose at Canyon View Park. Smolinski finished 4 for 4 with two triples, one home run and five RBI.

 Christopher Tomlinson

A banner day from Hunter Smolinski on Tuesday helped Fruita Monument crush Montrose 15-5 to open Southwestern League play.

The senior hit third in the lineup and went 4 for 4 with two triples and a home run. Smolinski scored four times and had five RBI at Canyon View Park.