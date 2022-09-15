Denver running back Melvin Gordon III, 28, fumbles as Broncos offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, 73, loses his helmet during Denver's 17-16 loss to Seattle on Monday night. Broncos fans have to hope the team doesn't lose two fumbles on the 1-yard line again this season.
Seattle tight end Colby Parkinson, left, runs for a touchdown after catching a pass against Alex Singleton and the soft middle of the Broncos’ defense.
The Associated Press
Denver running back Melvin Gordon III, 28, fumbles as Broncos offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, 73, loses his helmet during Denver's 17-16 loss to Seattle on Monday night. Broncos fans have to hope the team doesn't lose two fumbles on the 1-yard line again this season.
The 64-yard field goal attempt that missed wide left and capped the Denver Broncos’ 17-16 loss to Seattle was a horrendous coaching decision.
You know it. I know it. Even Nathanial Hackett knows it. He said so during multiple press conferences earlier this week. Give the ball to the $256 million quarterback and then, at least, he’ll be the one answering the hard questions if it fails.
But the reactions from Broncos Country have been absurdly overblown. No, Hackett doesn’t deserve to be fired after that loss. If Scott Frost can hang on for four abysmal seasons (and a loss to Northwestern) at Nebraska, Hackett can have a few games to work out the kinks. And kinks there were.
The Broncos lost two fumbles at the 1-yard line, the first time that’s happened to any team since 1987 (a strike year with replacement players). Those fumbles contributed to an evening during which Denver scored no touchdowns in four red zone trips.
On the other side of the ball, Geno Smith looked like an MVP candidate in the first half and seven of Seattle’s 19 first downs came off penalties, of which all but one — the softest taunting call in recent memory — were deserved.
Now, if you’re a regular reader of this column, you’ll know this isn’t a space free of hyperbole. I’ll troll for Drew Lock, irritate die-hard fans and trash conservative offensive play-calling. It’s part of the fun. Football might be serious business, but it’s also supposed to be entertainment.
That said, as hilarious as these over-the-top reactions to the loss are, they’re essentially detached from reality.
Don’t panic. That’s important. But it helps to know your flaws, and the Broncos have a big one — the middle of the defense. It feels like the never-ending story of this decade — teams pick on the soft middle of the Broncos’ defense using tight ends, slot receivers and halfbacks.
Holding Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, the most physically imposing receiver in the league, to 36 yards on seven catches is great. Patrick Surtain II is a beast. But the Sea-hawks’ two midround tight ends combined for 86 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, two dudes known only in the Pacific Northwest and fantasy football circles, torched Denver’s defense. These problems will only get worse as Justin Simmons heads to injured reserve.
But I’ll kiss the blucifer statue by Denver International Airport if the Broncos ever lose two fumbles at the 1-yard line again. They’re almost certainly never going 0 for 4 in the red zone again with Russell Wilson at quarterback.
The Broncos had 433 yards of offense, including 340 yards from Wilson on 29 of 42 passing. Nine times out of 10, that’s good enough against a team like Seattle. If he produces anything like that against Houston, it’ll be more than good enough.
The Texans put up a strong fight and tied with the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, a surprise result for the seven-point underdogs. In fact, oddsmakers have Houston as an underdog in all 17 games this season, including against Denver (more on that later).
Lovie Smith is a criminally underrated coach, especially when he’s helping a defense punch above its weight, but they’re simply outgunned against the Broncos, especially on the offensive end. One side has a franchise quarterback, while the other is a future quarterbacks coach.
Everything except the middle of the defense can be corrected over one week. It’s the oldest football story there is — clean up penalties, limit turnovers, and win.
Try not to panic, even if Hackett did when he sent out Brandon McManus to try and win the game.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
It wasn’t just a bad weekend for fans betting on the Broncos. Five underdogs won In Week 1, giving sportsbooks a better-than-average hold percentage (the margin they take on both sides of a game) and more of your hard-earned cash.
Still, if you’re ready to be hurt again, the Broncos are 10-point favorites at home against the Texans, a wide, wide spread by NFL standards. If not for the Falcons (+10.5) traveling to face the Rams, it’d be the largest spread of the week.
Dating back to 1989, double-digit favorites are 418-430-16 against the spread. So, it’s not exactly a lock if you’re putting some cash down on Denver.