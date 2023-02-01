For most high school wrestlers, their final year is the time to really shine.
But some seniors end their career not wrestling many, if any, varsity team matches.
So why do they stay committed, knowing the limelight is unlikely?
Fruita Monument’s Bayley Blum is part of a talented team that’s ranked No. 5 in Class 5A by On the Mat.
He’s surrounded at, above and below his weight class by top-10 ranked teammates.
Blum understands his role as the No. 2 guy.
“I can push every single one of those guys. It’s not just an easy match for them. I’ll push them to get better,” Blum said.
Blum believes if he were on another team, he’d possibly be in the varsity lineup. It’s something that weighed on his mind.
“It was definitely hard. At the beginning of the year I was thinking about quitting, just cause I wasn’t No. 1,” Blum said. “At the same time my dad talked to me and said ‘you have a very good team this year and they have a chance to go far, you want to be a part of that.’ That is when I decided I wouldn’t quit.
“And if something comes up, if the No. 1 guy gets sick or hurt, I would be willing to step in. They (coaches) say that all the time. ‘Anything can happen at any moment. Just be ready to step up and do your best.’ We have a lot of other guys that are second, just like me that can fill spots and wrestle hard.”
Blum summed up his passion for wrestling.
“I like that you have to put in the work in order to be good. It’s not just show up and you get the spot. You have to work for it. You have to earn it,” Blum said.
Grand Junction’s Roland Galvan has come to know the sacrifices wrestlers face.
“Wrestling is one of the hardest sports there is cause you sacrifice a lot,” he said. “That includes cutting weight, being dehydrated and being hungry. Those are the obvious ones that can really play some mental games. You sacrifice staying out late Friday or Saturday night, so you miss a lot of time with friends.”
Galvan touched on his take of practice time.
“Ninety percent of what you don’t see is us training hard, and the 10% you do is during tournaments and duals,” Galvan said.
At times, Galvan matches up in the practice room against some of the team’s best.
“One goal was to push myself. But at the same time, the harder I push myself that means I’m pushing someone else just as hard. It’s about them getting better, about us getting better as a team,” Galvan said.
Galvan will begin military service less than two weeks after graduation and believes his wrestling experience will be put to good use.
“I wanted to do something challenging that would benefit my life down the road. A sport that sets me up for the future,” Galvan said.
Palisade’s James Arias-McGinnett hasn’t had an abundance of varsity matches.
He’s been able to travel with the team to experience multi-day tournaments, and last season competed at regionals.
A team captain, Arias-McGinnett likes the atmosphere of the squad.
“I really have enjoyed our struggles as a group, but I also love winning matches. Wrestling is probably the most competitive sport out there,” Arias-McGinnett said.
Another motivator for Arias-McGinnett to wrestle his final year is coach Bill Troutwine.
“I knew coach wanted me to be better. So I was just trying to show him his coaching is paying off by embracing the work,” Arias-McGinnett said.
For the most part Blum, Galvan and Arias-McGinnett have wrestled in the shadows of many teammates.
But in the end, for them to remain dedicated, it speaks volumes of their character.