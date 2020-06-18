Special Olympics Colorado is asking for donations of homemade face masks that can be worn by athletes during the Virtual State Summer Games later this month.
Masks can be dropped off in the “Little Free Library/Book Drop” outside Albers Hall at Colorado Mesa. A Special Olympics sign has been placed on the drop box. Albers Hall is the first building to the north of the University Center parking garage off 12th Street.
People of all ages with intellectual disabilities are at high risk to COVID-19 because of underlying medical conditions, lower levels of health literacy and dependence on others for care, according to information provided by Special Olympics Colorado.
The Virtual State Summer Games are June 21-26, with Special Olympic athletes completing tasks in gymnastics, powerlifting, track and field, swimming and soccer. Instead of the traditional sports, the events have been adapted so the athletes can complete tasks at home, with families encouraged to participate.
The State Summer Games have been in Grand Junction the past six years, but the event was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Special Olympics Colorado hopes to return to Grand Junction for the state games in 2021, but developed the virtual games so the athletes can still compete.
The virtual games will have an opening ceremony streamed on Facebook Live, plus nightly highlight shows, messages of encouragement from Colorado sports figures, as well as a talent show and other events throughout the week. For more information on the virtual games, go to specialolympicsco.org.
Those wishing to donate masks are asked to register at https://www.classy.org/event/2020-virtual-volunteer-registration/e284608, but anonymous donations are also accepted.