Special Olympics Colorado is going virtual to unite its athletes, families and supporters.
The “Better Together Virtual Walk” is a way to get your exercise and help Special Olympics athletes, but it’s not simply a matter of donating money to take a walk.
No, Special Olympics is going all-out, complete with opening ceremonies and an audio download to listen to as people walk, run, bike or hike the morning of April 25.
“They can download the audio file to listen to on their walk and everyone will be listening at the same time and be on walks individually, but all connected through the audio file,” said Brittany Javor, the marketing and communications director for Special Olympics Colorado.
Special Olympics Colorado is asking for a $15 donation to participate, but it’s not required, although participants do need to register so they can access the audio download.
The event was planned as a way to connect the Special Olympics community when athletes and families can’t gather for events because of the coronavirus outbreak. Participants need to practice social distancing and avoid getting a group together to walk.
“It’s a hard time right now to have that athlete engagement,” said Ben Theune, the director of marketing for Special Olympics Colorado. “You can’t engage except online. Our organization wanted to host an event to bring everybody together and focus on community. It’s about bringing our community together.”
Alexandra Vander Pol, the director of events for Special Olympics Colorado, said during the second week of self-isolation, she was hearing from athletes about missing practices, games and their friends. During a webinar, a nonprofit group discussed conducting a virtual run, raising quite a bit of money, and she started thinking of ideas that would work for Special Olympics.
“I didn’t want people to sign up and give us money and not get anything,” she said. “Why ask people to pay money for that? We created the idea of the audio download. We had approached some athletes about their favorite songs for another event that fell through and I remembered that, and the athlete stories was a no-brainer. It evolved into kind of a fundraiser, but not really.
“Everyone’s going through something different and we don’t want them to worry about the money. We just want them to participate, be heard, be seen, be a part of the community. We’re all in this together.”
And since the opening ceremony is the highlight of every Special Olympics event, Vander Pol knew she had to include that, too.
“We do opening ceremonies, torch lighting, let’s try to do that virtually,” she said.
There are some obstacles to navigate to make Facebook Live connect in different locations, so she’s conducting tests this week.
“If I can make it work, we’ll have the torch lighting and the passing of the torch, too,” she said. “It’s a fun way for our officers who have a torch to get involved and momentarily take their mind off what’s going on. I can’t wait. I’ve talked to so many of our athletes and they’re all excited. It’s fun seeing what music they’ve submitted and why they chose it.”
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live, with athlete-led warmups. The virtual opening ceremony on Facebook Live starts at 9:45 a.m., and at 10 a.m., participants will don their headphones, turn on the audio download and take off on their exercise of choice for 60 minutes.
It doesn’t have to be a walk, run or bike ride, Vander Pol said.
“You can dance in your basement, clean the house,” she said. “Just move. It’s something we need to do more of.”
The audio file will feature music selected by Special Olympics athletes, stories of the athletes and inspirational messages. Prizes will be awarded during the opening ceremonies and every 10 minutes of the walk.
To learn more about the event or to register, go to specialolympicsco.org.