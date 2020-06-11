It might not have the emotion and pageantry of the Colorado Special Olympics State Games in Grand Junction, but the athletes will still have a chance to compete this summer.
When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the state games, which have been on the campus of Colorado Mesa and the Stocker Stadium track the past six years, the Special Olympics staff went to work on other ideas so the athletes didn’t miss the entire experience.
Special Olympics Colorado will host virtual state games June 22-26, with an opening ceremony streamed on Facebook Live on June 21, the organization announced Wednesday.
“While we are disappointed to not be hosting an in-person summer games, we are incredibly excited to be planning and executing an immersive and interactive competition for athletes of all ages and abilities as well as the community at-large,” Megan Scremin, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado, said in a release.
One big change has been made to the virtual games — anyone can participate, encouraging parents and siblings to train and compete alongside the athletes in their own family Special Olympics games. Only the Special Olympic athletes will receive awards.
Events in gymnastics, powerlifting, track and field, swimming and soccer are planned — and the athletes don’t have to leave home to compete.
All events have been adapted so the Special Olympic athletes can stay home and take on tasks in the various sports. The swimming competition has been converted to dry land exercises, powerlifting will feature drills that don’t require weights, gymnastics only needs enough space to do a floor exercise routine, and soccer is a skills competition.
The track competition can be done either at a track or in the athlete’s neighborhood and yard.
Information and step-by-step instructions about each event is posted at SpecialOlympicsCO.org/VirtualSummerGames, with daily training schedules that will get the athletes ready for competition week.
Each event has its own day of competition, and the athletes can complete their events any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., then log their results on an online form.
Families are encouraged to share photos and videos of their athletes during the competition on various social media platforms, tagging #SOCOSummerGames.
Each evening, a virtual Summer Games Champions Highlight Show will be on the Special Olympics Colorado YouTube channel and Facebook Live.
On June 24, a virtual talent show will be streamed via Teams Live, a virtual family reception is on June 25, with a victory dance and closing ceremonies on June 26. Athletes are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero for the dance, which will also be on Facebook Live and Zoom, followed by closing ceremonies.
Several prominent Colorado athletes and coaches are lending a hand, including the Denver Broncos’ Dalton Risner, Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland and Colorado men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle introducing the day’s competition and demonstrating sport-specific challenges.
Colorado Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey will host the nightly highlight show.
The hope is the summer games will return to Grand Junction in 2021.
“During this difficult time, it is crucial that Special Olympics Colorado continues to deliver joy and unity through sport,” Scremin said in the release, “and that is exactly what Virtual State Summer Games will do.”