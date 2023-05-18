High School Baseball
Fruita and Palisade to host regionals; GJ hits the road
The Fruita Monument and Palisade high school baseball teams have a chance to make state in front of home crowds.
The Wildcats are the hosts for the Class 5A Region 2 tournament, which will be at Suplizio Field on Friday. Second-seeded Fruita will play No. 31 Castle View at noon. If Fruita wins, it will face either No. 15 Valor Christian or No. 18 Loveland at 5 p.m.
Palisade is hosting the 4A Region 5 tournament at Palisade on Saturday. The No. 5 Bulldogs first play Central, which is the 28th seed, at 10 a.m. The winner of that game will play either No. 12 Summit or No. 21 Evergreen at 3 p.m.
Grand Junction is the 15th seed in 4A and will travel for the 4A Region 2 tournament on Saturday hosted by No. 2 Pueblo County. The Tigers first play No. 18 Silver Creek. If they win, they will play the hosts or No. 31 Canon City.
No. 20 Montrose plays No. 13 Mullen in the 4A Region 4 tournament on Saturday hosted by Golden.
No. 7 Delta is hosting the 3A Region 7 tournament on Saturday. If the Panthers beat No. 26 Pagosa Springs, they will either face No. 10 Sterling or No. 23 Kent Denver.
College Track & Field
Mavs’ Arceneaux, Heide earn RMAC yearly honors
Colorado Mesa’s Sierra Arceneaux and Dawson Heide both earned conference athlete of the year honors.
Arceneaux was selected the RMAC women’s track athlete of the year for the second straight year as the only Maverick to have ever receive the honor. Heide was selected as the RMAC men’s field athlete of the Yyar becoming the first Maverick man to receive a RMAC major track & field award. Those awards were selected by a vote conference’s head coaches.
Arceneaux successfully defended her RMAC titles in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and led the conference’s season-long performers list in both of those events as well as the 400 meters. She also qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 100 and 200. Her season-best 100-meter time was 11.49 seconds and she set school-records of 23.33 in the 200 and 55.52 seconds in the 400.
Her 200-meter time ranks fifth in Division II this season.
Heide set a Maverick record of 7,207 points in the decathlon to win the Maverick Invite and qualify for next week’s NCAA Division II Championships as the No. 5 seed.
His record score also led the RMAC season-long performance list.
College Softball
Bradford, Crouch selected to D2CCA All-Region Team
Colorado Mesa’s Ashley Bradford and Rylee Crouch were both selected to the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-South Central Region Softball Team. Both players were second-team selections at the shortstop and outfielder positions, respectively.
They join Sarah Jorissen, who was a first team pick on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) all-region team, which was announced last week, as Maverick all-region selections.
Bradford had one of the best all-around seasons in the RMAC, hitting .349 with 11 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs 45 runs and 42 RBI.
Crouch led the RMAC in home runs with 19, tied for the second highest single-season total in CMU history, and finished with 60 RBI.