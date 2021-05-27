Prep Girls Tennis
Fruita Monument sweeps Central
The Fruita Monument High School girls tennis team defeated Central 7-0 on Wednesday at Canyon View Park.
Julia Williams (No. 3 doubles) remained perfect this season no matter her partner. Paired with Emily Austin for the third match this season, Williams and Austin defeated Jennika Quintana and Alexis Wickham 6-2, 6-1. The No. 4 doubles team of Abby Hawkins and Emily Richardson also remained undefeated on the season with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Caysee Calton and Claire Dziwisw.
Prep Girls Golf
Wildcats' Noetzelmann wins District 51 Championship
Fruita Monument's Cierra Noetzelmann captured the District 51 Championship on Wednesday, shooting a 95 to win by eight strokes. The Wildcats also won the team title with Palisade finishing second, Central third and Grand Junction fourth.
Jadyn Mullaney was Palisade's top individual performer, finishing third and Central's Rylan Clementson finished fourth. Rian Mendoza (7th) was Grand Junction's top finisher.