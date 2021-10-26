The Grand Junction boys soccer team is hosting a playoff game after winning its league title.
The Tigers, the No. 10 seed, will host No. 23 Steamboat Springs at Canyon View Park at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the opening round of the 4A state tournament.
Grand Junction (10-5) began the season 2-4 only to win eight of its final nine games to clinch the first Southwestern League title for the program in at least 15 years. Steamboat (7-7-1) finished fifth in the Western Slope League.
Whoever wins will face, on Nov. 3, the winner of the No. 7 Cheyenne Mountain vs. No. 26 Riverdale Ridge matchup.
BOSTON — A former Georgetown University tennis coach is expected to plead guilty Monday in Boston federal court in the college admissions bribery case.
Gordon Ernst was accused of accepting more than $2 million to help the children of wealthy parents get into the school in Washington. Prosecutors, in a plea deal announced last month, said they will recommend Ernst serve no more than four years in prison.
Ernst has agreed to plead guilty to multiple counts of federal programs bribery and one count of filing a false tax return. He's also agreed to forfeit $3.4 million earned from the scheme, in which wealthy parents conspired with a college admissions consultant to get their children into elite schools, oftentimes as fake athletic recruits.
All told, 57 people have been charged in the case, including famous parents like actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Nearly four dozen have pleaded guilty.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge on Monday dismissed more of the unsettled lawsuits filed by men who say Ohio State University failed to stop sexual abuse decades ago by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson’s latest rulings weren’t much of a surprise, given how he'd previously dismissed similar cases for the same reasons. Watson has said it's clear Strauss abused hundreds of young men while Ohio State officials turned a blind eye, but he ruled the legal window for such claims has passed.
Some of the men whose cases had remained unsettled weren't given an opportunity to mediate their cases or participate in the individual settlements, according to Richard Schulte, an attorney who said he had dozens of clients in that situation.
Lawyers for the men have argued most didn’t recognize their experiences as abuse or understand Ohio State’s role in enabling it until after accusations about the doctor first became public in 2018.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games.
The rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks, coach Robert Saleh confirmed after Wilson had an MRI on Monday.
To help fill in for Wilson, the Jets acquired veteran Joe Flacco from Philadelphia for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. The pick can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time for Flacco.
Flacco started four games for the Jets last season when Sam Darnold was injured. The 36-year-old QB, a Super Bowl MVP nine years ago with the Baltimore Ravens, signed with Philadelphia in the offseason.