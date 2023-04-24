Sports GIR April 24, 2023 SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The prep sports roundup in Sunday’s Daily Sentinel incorrectly identified who the Central girls tennis team played on Saturday. Central played Durango. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Report: Jets, Packers resume Aaron Rodgers trade talks Creighton G Ryan Nembhard transferring to Gonzaga Broncos GM doesn't 'anticipate' moving WR Jerry Jeudy Day Precip Temp Mon 23% 44° 66° Mon Monday 66°/44° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:24:54 AM Sunset: 08:00:12 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tue 64% 41° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/41° Light rain early. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 64% Sunrise: 06:23:35 AM Sunset: 08:01:09 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 4% 43° 66° Wed Wednesday 66°/43° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:22:16 AM Sunset: 08:02:06 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 45° 72° Thu Thursday 72°/45° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:20:59 AM Sunset: 08:03:04 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 41° 66° Fri Friday 66°/41° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:19:43 AM Sunset: 08:04:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NNE @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 46° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/46° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:28 AM Sunset: 08:04:59 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 50° 79° Sun Sunday 79°/50° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:17:14 AM Sunset: 08:05:56 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business