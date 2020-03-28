Spring sports athletes used to bemoan the fact that they never get spring break off.
All that changed a couple of weeks ago.
“Absolutely overrated,” Colorado Mesa baseball coach Chris Hanks said only a couple of days into the first of CMU’s two-week spring break. “I will give back 100% of my spring breaks moving forward if we could play baseball.”
During the school year, CMU’s sports information department schedules a weekly press conference, aka “media scrum,” with head coaches and athletes from various sports in season. Over the winter, the sessions ended with a “question of the week,” usually something so far off topic it stumped the interviewees.
A few weeks ago, the question was: “Your season is over, you’re no longer playing or coaching; money is no object. What’s your dream spring break destination?”
“This is different, because we spend our spring break playing,” said senior beach volleyball player Lindy Dixon, who chose a beach in Mexico.
Beaches, from Florida to Hawaii to Fiji, were popular choices. Visiting Ireland, Australia, Greece and anywhere in Europe were on bucket lists.
Tennis player Steven Howe played off the Super Bowl: “I’m going to Disney World!”
Wrestling coach Chuck Pipher was about the only one who actually got his dream trip — the Mavs traveled so much during the season, he just wanted to chill at his home in Crawford.
Others also wanted to go closer to home, but with an ulterior motive.
“Well, I’m from Vegas, so money’s not a problem? Man, I think I’m going to go to one of the nicest hotels, the nicest beach club and I’m going to experience my hometown,” said senior pitcher Trevin Reynolds.
Ironically, when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the season, Reynolds didn’t head for Vegas — he stayed in Grand Junction.
“Everything is getting shut down back home and my mom told me not to come home,” Reynolds said during the first week of the long offseason. “She said it’s scary on the Strip. I’m just hanging out playing video games.”
Reynolds spent part of his spring break helping the grandparents of a friend, who have a farm in Loma. Digging out and replacing irrigation pipe was a good workout, he said, since the weight room at CMU is closed.
He gave his pitching arm some rest, but planned to start a throwing program before — he hopes — playing this summer. He plans to return to Colorado Mesa next year since the NCAA granted all spring athletes another year of eligibility.
Many of the Mavericks have linked up playing “MLB The Show” video game, providing a little competition.
“That’s somewhat baseball,” he said.
The coaches spent some time getting things organized way too early for their liking.
Hanks dreamed of taking his family to Maui, visiting former player Blaine Bernades and swimming with sea turtles. Instead, he’s got several honey-do lists.
“Sean (McKinney, the Mavs’ associate head coach) and I have a field to-do list, a clubhouse to-do list, a home to-do list,” Hanks said. “And we have plenty of time to do all of them. We’re chipping away on doing inventory, working on the field, mowing the yard, painting a room, organizing the office. I’ve got the schedule for next year done, and I’m hoping this thing doesn’t affect that, too.”
Between field mowing sessions, Hanks and McKinney decided they needed another outlet, so they got their road bikes tuned up for rides along the Riverfront Trail.
One of Reynolds’ teammates, sophomore Haydn McGeary, said his dream spring break trip would be to go home to Arizona and take in spring training of his favorite team, the Diamondbacks.
“With school and baseball I maybe made it to one a year, so getting to go out and do that with the full fandom, going to (batting practice), going to practice, getting to see everybody getting ready for their season would be pretty cool,” he said, “just see the preseason grind they go through.”
As fate would have it, when McGeary actually had the time to be a fan, spring training was canceled.
CMU softball coach Erik Kozel also got the Mavs’ clubhouse organized and cleaned, and started scheduling end-of-season talks with his players, which won’t be in person.
Kozel’s spring trip of choice would be fishing in Alaska. Alas, he settled for Grand Junction, and a few days in Salt Lake City visiting his girlfriend, who coaches softball at Salt Lake Community College.
“My house is super clean,” he said. “I’m happy I have a dog. I’ve got Moose Dog (his Chesapeake Bay retriever) and my girlfriend. It’s definitely not fishing in Alaska.
“My spring break was not the spring break I imagined coming out of high school, or going into high school.”
AnnMarie Torres, a three-time All-America first baseman, is on track to graduate in May with a degree in accounting. She’s leaning toward either grad school or a second degree and one more year of softball.
As far as spring break goes, it’s not exactly the Bahamas.
“I always thought, ‘Wow, all these people get to do this.’ Now all I want is to be on the field,” said Torres, who returned home to Denver earlier this week. “It’s not fun. Obviously (it’s understandable) with everything that’s going on and everything being shut down, but it doesn’t make it any better.
“Me and Brooke (Doumer) and Tayah (Gerber) went out golfing the other day. We’re trying to keep ourselves busy. We were at the field taking bp for the hell of it. Just a lot of boredom.”