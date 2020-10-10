Led by a dominant defense that grew stronger as the game went on, and an offense that finally clicked late, the Grand Junction High School football team’s return to the field Friday night nearly resulted in a thrilling victory.
Unfortunately, the Tigers couldn’t get the final few yards they needed to make it happen.
After new starting quarterback Peyton Brock hit Braden Prettyman for a 24-yard gain to the 1-yard line inside of the final minute, the Standley Lake defense stood tall. The Gators stuffed Brock’s sneak attempt, dropped running back Kory Christensen for a loss of four yards and forced two incompletions to escape Stocker Stadium with a 19-13 win.
Despite holding Standley Lake (1-0) to 155 total yards, minus-14 yards on the ground and no touchdowns after their opening offensive series, the Tigers are 0-1.
”We’ve got to start fast and we’ve got to finish fast,” Grand Junction coach Ed Johnson said. “We didn’t start fast. They got out ahead of us and we gave up some big plays. We regrouped at halftime, we did some better things, we came out here and made some plays, but then, at the end, we’ve got to finish fast.”
Standley Lake’s goal-line stand dashed Grand Junction’s hopes after the Tigers’ offense ignited in the final quarter. Through three quarters, the Tigers, trailing 19-6, had 117 yards of offense. In the final quarter, they had 122.
In his first start, Brock completed 16 of 29 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and an interception when he was hit while throwing.
”It was fun and exciting (to be playing football again),” Brock said. “We just turned it on (in the fourth quarter). Coach (Johnson) popped us up. I finally became a leader and told our team, ‘Let’s go’... I think we did pretty good this week. I think we could work on some blocking and on my play-calling and leading the team.”
The Gators struck on the opening play of the game, with Kayden Strock returning the kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The Tigers also scored on their first possession, with Brock connecting deep down the middle with Chayton Moffitt for a 48-yard score. Matt Parkes’ extra point was no good, making the score 7-6.
Standley Lake unleashed its own aerial attack on the ensuing series, culminating in a 41-yard touchdown toss from Jake Worm to Dylan Graham, increasing the lead to 13-6.
From there, the Tigers’ defense swarmed, holding the Gators to two field goals, one a 39-yard kick right before halftime for a 16-6 lead and the other a chip shot in the third. Additionally, three Standley Lake possessions inside the Tigers’ 35 came away empty.
”It’s just great to be back playing football, but we came out not really prepared,” Christensen said. “We just need to get better, start better.”
After the offense had been largely shut down by Standley Lake, Brock and his receivers began stretching the Gators’ secondary in the fourth quarter. With 9 minutes, 21 seconds left, Brock hit his second deep-middle touchdown pass of the night, this time a 42-yard strike to a wide-open Prettyman.
Grand Junction’s defense continued to force three-and-outs in the final quarter, but the offense’s final two drives resulted in an interception and being denied at the goal line.
Despite long stretches without offensive success — Brock’s touchdown to Moffitt was the Tigers’ only play to gain double-digit yards in the first three quarters — and a heartbreaking ending, Brock’s performance earned respect from his coach.
”This kid has not touched the football as a quarterback in probably 3 years,” Johnson said. “We asked him back on June 1 to be our starting quarterback and this kid has made tremendous strides. He’s done a complete 180 in his whole attitude, his character, who the kid is. I’m super proud of Peyton Brock and he’s going to do a lot of good things for us.”
Grand Junction’s running game didn’t struggle the way the Gators’ did, but Johnson will still want more from his team on the ground. The Tigers ran 19 times for 36 yards.
Dakota Ridge 65, Central 12: The Warriors (0-1) were no match for the Eagles (1-0), who made the semifinals of the Class 4A playoffs last year. Central trailed 51-12 at halftime.
Cedaredge 33, Del Norte 0: The Bruins, playing at home, won their season opener with ease. Their next opponent, their first in league play, also won in shutout fashion to kick things off.
Olathe 48, Trinidad 0: The Pirates cruised to a 1-0 start with a dominant victory on the road. They’ll host Cedaredge next Saturday.
Meeker 36, Moffat County 14: After being tied at 14-14 in the first half, the Cowboys scored the final 22 points to pull away for a 1-0 start at home.
Rye 13, Paonia 0: Playing at home, the Eagles (0-1) were blanked, continuing an alarming trend — Paonia was shut out in three of its 10 games last season.