Tuesday was the deadline for Major League Baseball teams to make trades.
In the week leading up to the deadline — and on deadline day — 29 of the 30 MLB teams made at least one trade.
The only team to stand pat at the deadline?
The Colorado Rockies.
That’s right, the team that sits in fourth place in the loaded National League West decided they love their team and are content to finish near the bottom of the standings for the foreseeable future.
The Padres landed the biggest star on the trade market — Juan Soto — and also added All-Star closer Josh Hader. The Dodgers traded for Joey Gallo, giving them another power bat in their already scary lineup. The Giants added J.D. Davis and three prospects from the Mets for Darin Ruf. Even the Diamondbacks, like Colorado bottom-feeders in the NL West, moved veteran outfielder David Peralta for a prospect.
The Rockies did make one move over the weekend — locking up 37-year-old closer Daniel Bard for the next two years. I like Bard and his story of perseverance is an inspirational one.
But what good does having a lockdown closer do for a team that routinely is behind late in games?
Bard could have brought back some good young talent as a very good closer this year. In addition to Bard, the Rockies had several other players they could have parted ways with and started rebuilding their farm system.
C.J. Cron’s power hitting would have been welcomed on any contender and his salary is reasonable, meaning the Rockies could have gotten some good pitching prospects back. Cron has been a revelation for Colorado, but he isn’t the future at first base — Michael Toglia or Elehuris Montero are.
Jose Iglesias is a place-holder at shortstop until Ezequiel Tovar is ready to roam at Coors Field. As a very good fielder and professional hitter, Iglesias would have been welcomed on any team looking for a stabilizing piece in the middle infield.
Alex Colome and Carlos Estevez are two relief pitchers who would have helped any contending team’s bullpen. And veteran starter Chad Kuhl could have provided rotation depth for any team.
Instead of trading any of these players, the Rockies kept them and could be left holding an empty bag next season. Trading any other those players — even for low-level prospects — would have netted something. Instead, if any of those players — other than Cron, who is signed through 2023 — signs with another team in free agency, the Rockies get nothing.
Rockies fans should be frustrated today, not just because their team is once again in the middle of a summer swoon. Fans should also be upset that their team is content to be a middle-of-the-pack also-ran.
Draft and develop is a good strategy, but where are all those drafted players? Still on the farm, one that is short of producing good talent.
Instead of being content with the status-quo, the Rockies should have done what every other team in Major League Baseball did — make a trade.
