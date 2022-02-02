All five starters scored in double figures Tuesday night for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team in an 83-73 victory over Westminster in Salt Lake City.
Those five starters combined for all 83 points, every shot and every rebound, and all but 44 seconds of game time in the key RMAC game.
Emily Cavey subbed in for Monica Brooks in the second quarter, but other than that, it was a game for the starting five.
“It was just the way it worked,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “We weren’t playing back-to-back (nights). They were a little tired, but not exhausted and they were effective offensively. Defensively it didn’t matter who was out there; Westminster was going to hit a shot.”
Mariah Martin led CMU (15-4, 10-4 RMAC) with 24 points against her former team, Dani Turner had 19, Kelsey Siemons 15 — all on 3-pointers — Brooks had 14 and Sophie Anderson 11.
The victory over the Griffins was crucial, with Westminster (11-6, 10-3) tied for third place in the RMAC standings with Black Hills State, just ahead of the Mavericks, who are playing to position themselves for a home game in the RMAC tournament.
“It’s going to come down to one game,” Wagner said. “We’ve been on the outside of that, so we need to make sure to win these key games and put ourselves into a good situation in March.”
Both teams executed on the offensive end, and neither team could stop the other on defense.
“That was one thing we talked about, we’ve got to play defense,” Wagner said with a chuckle. “The last two games we did a phenomenal job holding teams below 30% and tonight we laid an egg and let them shoot 53%. The good thing is we scored and we matched each other’s baskets.”
The Mavericks shot 43.9% from the field and 47.8% from the 3-point line. Westminster shot 53.4% overall and 62.5% from the 3-point line, but took only eight shots, making five. The Mavericks made 11 of 23 from the 3-point line, with Siemons going 5 of 7.
Colorado Mesa also took advantage at the free-throw line, making 14 of 16, with the Griffins scoring only six points at the line, and the Mavs outrebounded Westminster 38-26, including 18 on the offensive end — CMU scored 24 second-chance points.
Using a 12-0 run in the final 4:24 of the first quarter, CMU turned a 13-9 deficit into a 21-13 lead and didn’t trail again. Turner pulled up for a jumper just before the halftime buzzer to give the Mavs a 41-34 lead, and eventually built the lead to as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter.
“We were being aggressive,” Wagner said of that first-quarter run. CMU scored 20 or more points in every quarter, with Westminster averaging 20 points over the final three quarters, so that first quarter made a big difference. “We were able to get to the rim and it was almost like they didn’t want to pick up a foul, so we told them to keep attacking and good things would happen.”
MEN
The Mavericks had to grind out the first half against a different defense Westminster threw at them, and then, as they've done all season, took control in the second half for a 63-52 victory.
"They did a few things differently defensively than they normally do," CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. "We actually didn't do a terrible job against that, they were switching and they would aggressively rotate and we just didn't make any shots. Our pace with our offense was a little slow and as we adjusted for that and increased the pace, we got a little more diverse and finally made some shots and really defended.
"It was a good grind-out effort, which is what you have to do on the road against well-coached teams."
Colorado Mesa (17-8, 11-5 RMAC) trailed by 13 points with eight minutes to play in the first half, but chipped away, with Michael McCurry hitting a 3-pointer only a few seconds after subbing into the game in the final four minutes of the half.
Trevor Baskin, who finished with 10 points, converted a three-point play with 1:21 on the clock and Blaise Threatt buried a 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining, cutting the deficit to 32-28.
Reece Johnson grabbed a defense rebound and was fouled, and his two free throws pulled the Mavs to within two at the half.
Once the Mavericks had a chance to make some second-half adjustments, Georgie Dancer scored five straight points in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second half to give CMU its first lead, 35-34, since the first basket of the game.
McCurry, playing in only his second game of the season, hit his second 3-pointer of the night to break a 35-35 tie, and CMU led the rest of the way.
"It's good to get some contributions from Mic (McCurry), he came in off the bench and hit a couple of 3s and made a steal for a breakaway layup to kind of help supplement (the scoring). Christopher Speller's numbers probably aren't great, but I liked his effort and aggressiveness and some of the things he was doing, so hopefully we can get him going again. It's just good to get the bench engaged and hopefully we can add a little depth there as we go."
Isaac Jessup also hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points off the bench. Johnson led CMU with 14 points and Dancer added 12.
DeGeorge was especially pleased with how the Mavericks battled on the boards, edging the Griffins (8-13, 6-9) by one in rebounding, but CMU had 13 offensive rebounds. That led to 14 second-chance points.
"We did get 13 offensive rebounds, which has been a weakness for this team in conference play," DeGeorge said. "We really haven't been getting to the offensive glass and Mac had some huge offensive rebounds in the second half."
CMU doesn't play again until Saturday evening, a rare early game, with the women playing South Dakota Mines at 4 p.m. and the men at 6 p.m. at Brownson Arena.