In the first two rounds of the Class 4A girls state basketball tournament, Delta High School outscored its two opponents by 92 points.

Friday in the Great 8 at the Denver Coliseum, the Panthers (19-6) were on the other end of a blowout in a 55-31 loss to top-seeded Holy Family. The Tigers (22-3) opened up a big lead after halftime, using their press defense to create turnovers.