In the first two rounds of the Class 4A girls state basketball tournament, Delta High School outscored its two opponents by 92 points.
Friday in the Great 8 at the Denver Coliseum, the Panthers (19-6) were on the other end of a blowout in a 55-31 loss to top-seeded Holy Family. The Tigers (22-3) opened up a big lead after halftime, using their press defense to create turnovers.
Breezy Huff scored 11 points off the bench to lead Delta and Taylor Somers added nine.
Grand Valley 75, Bennett 32: Jaycee Pittman nearly outscored the Tigers by herself, tallying 31 points as the Cardinals advanced in the Class 3A regional tournament at Yuma.
Pittman scored 13 of Grand Valley's 16 first-quarter points and added another five points in the second quarter. AbbeyRose Parker was the star in the second quarter, scoring 17 of her 24 points in the second quarter as the 13th-seeded Cardinals (16-6) led 38-17 at halftime. Kaylae Medina scored 10 points to give Grand Valley three players in double figures.
Heritage Christian 42, Plateau Valley 27: The Eagles used a fourth-quarter surge to put away the Cowboys in the Class2A regional tournament at Gilpin County.
Heritage Christian (17-5) outscored Plateau Valley (12-9) 14-5 in the fourth quarter as Harper Siemers scored five of her seven points in the quarter.
Emaline Ealey scored 13 points to keep the Cowboys in the game and Caley Shifett added seven.
Olathe 56, Brush 44: Locked in a tight battle heading into the fourth quarter, the 18th-seeded Pirates (16-7) outscored the 15th-seeded Beetdiggers (13-10) 23-14 to advance to the 3A regional final game against No. 2 Centauri, which cruised past Cedaredge 51-13.
In other 3A regional action, eighth-seeded North Fork defeated Windsor Charter 55-27.
In the Class 1A regional tournament at Dove Creek, the host Bulldogs defeated De Beque 68-28.
Boys
Strasburg got hot in the second half to upset No. 5 Cedaredge (18-4) in the 3A regional tournament. The Indians (10-13) trailed 24-20 at halftime, but scored 28 points in the third quarter and 23 in the fourth to defeat the Bruins 71-59. The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for Cedaredge.
The Grand Valley boys lost 81-32 to top-seeded Faith Christian in the 3A regional tournament.
Plateau Valley continued its tournament run with a 59-28 victory over Telluride. The fifth-seeded Cowboys (18-3) will play league rival Vail Christian today. The two teams are 1-1 against each other this season.
In the Class 1A regional tournament, De Beque lost 58-30 to Flatirons Academy.