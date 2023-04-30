The last true chance to size up the competition.
All four School District 51 track teams participated in the Liberty Bell Invitational on Saturday at Littleton Public School Stadium.
The huge meet gave local athletes their final opportunity to compete against the same kids with whom they’ll fight for a state title in a few weeks.
Plenty of District 51 athletes rose to the occasion.
Daniel Baroumbaye widened his gap with the field as he pursues a discus title. The Central senior set a personal record of 188 feet, 3 inches — more than 30 feet ahead of second place. The mark is 26th in the U.S., by far the best in Colorado this season, and the fifth-best in the state since 2000, according to MileSplit. Baroumbaye also won the shot put with a toss of 54-2.5. Baroumbaye has the second-best shot put distance in Colorado.
The Warriors’ Shalom Trowbridge won the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 54.88 seconds, the top time in 4A and second in the state. He finished second in the 1,600 run by 0.06 seconds behind Corbin Hobert of Denver East — the same runner Trowbridge edged out in the 800.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones is also vying for some state titles before college. Jones won the triple jump with a state-best leap of 49-3.25, more than a foot farther than second place. Jones also finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles — just ahead of teammate Mason Znamenacek. Znamenacek also finished third in the 300 hurdles. The Tigers’ William Wharton finished third in the shot put.
Fruita Monument’s Cooper VanMaurer cleared 13 feet in the pole vault to finish second. The Central boys 4x800 relay team, which has the second-best time in 4A, and Fruita Monument’s Daniel Thomason, who has the third-best high jump mark in 5A, did not compete.
The Wildcats’ Luka Knott, the top discus thrower in Class 5A, reached 128 feet to win the event. That was well ahead of Lily Lofland of Grand Junction, the second-place finisher who reached 117-6. Knott finished second in the shot put with a toss of 35-2. Fruita Monument’s Gracie Lloyd cleared 5 feet in the high jump to finish third and teammate Cambelle Brammer was sixth in the long jump with a mark of 16-2.75.
Grand Junction’s Atahlia Mills finished fifth in the long jump with a distance of 16-2.75 and was fourth in the 100 hurdles. Palisade’s top finisher was Olivia Langner, who reached 4-10 in the high jump for seventh place. Dawson David was the top boys finisher for the Bulldogs with a 123 feet, 4 inch-distance in the discus for ninth place.
Baseball
Grand Junction split a Front Range doubleheader with a 5-2 loss to Centaurus and a 16-0 win over Adams City.
In the second game, the Tigers trailed 2-1 after the first inning but didn’t score another run until the top of the seventh.
Cam Ochoa was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. Landon Scarbrough scored in the first inning and Tade Weber scored on a passed ball in the seventh.
Brett Woytek took the loss in the first game, allowing five runs, none earned, on two hits, with five walks and three strikeouts in 3⅓ innings. The Tigers committed five errors.
In the first game, Grand Junction scored four runs in the first, five in the third and seven in the fourth.
Weber was on the mound in the second game and threw a four-inning gem for the Tigers (13-6). He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out six.
Colton Romero went 2 for 3 with two doubles, one run and three RBI. Jase Satterfield was 2 for 2 with one double, three runs and a walk.
The Tigers had six extra-base hits from five players and five stolen bases. Satterfield and Will Applegate each swiped two bags.
Girls Soccer
Fruita Monument was roughed up by Legacy, losing 5-1 in Broomfield.
The Lightning (10-2-1) scored three goals in the first half, which was more than the Wildcats (10-3) allowed in their previous two games combined.
Fruita’s lone goal came in the second half.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument lost 12-6 at league-foe Durango.
It’s the first Mountain West League loss of the season for the Wildcats (7-5, 5-1 MWL), who have dropped three of their past four games.
Durango (8-5, 6-2) is second in the league by win percentage but is virtually neck-and-neck with Fruita for first place.
Boys Swimming
The District 51 Griffins competed with Montrose and Glenwood Springs at a meet at the El Pomar Natatorium.
Noah Pudlewski finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.04 seconds, half of a second off of his previous best.
Favrizzio Pavia touched the wall in 1 minute, 8.98 seconds in the 100 backstroke to finish third.