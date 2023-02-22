“The thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat,” was a catchphrase made popular in the 1960s by ABC’s “Wide World of Sports.”
That mantra played out 2,030 times at last weekend’s Colorado State Wrestling Championships.
There were 2,030 matches wrestled. A victory may have resulted in a state title — or a loss could have signified a dream-crushing first-round defeat. Win or lose, emotions ran high.
Montrose’s two-time state champion Dmarian Lopez shared the feeling when the whistle blew ending his match.
“It’s great! You just feel accomplished. You’ve done what you needed to do. You put in all this work in the season. You question what you’re putting in the work for, and that is what you’re putting in the work for — that moment, right there,” Lopez said.
Lopez defeated Mesa Ridge’s Matthew Moore for the Class 4A 285-pound title, his 100th career victory. Last season, Lopez also beat Moore for the championship. Both times Lopez entered the match ranked No. 2 in Colorado by On the Mat, and both times Moore was ranked in the top 10 — in the nation.
“I heard all that and I kept my head up and kept going,” Lopez said. “The Front Range, they doubted me. I came in as an underdog last year and I was an underdog story this year. This proves that I’m the best.”
Lopez can boast that he may be the best in all classifications. This season he defeated Brighton’s two-time 5A state champion Dylan Bravo-Packer.
Lopez, a senior, compared last year’s title to this season.
“Nothing will give you that first-time feeling, because that was the first time I did it. My second time I was there to prove it. It was a little more intense the first time,” Lopez said.
Fruita Monument senior Dylan Chelewski has had an illustrious career. A Warrior Classic champion, he recorded 100 career wins.
Last weekend, Chelewski lost by one point in the 157-pound 5A state semifinal to eventual champion Daniel Long of Adams City.
A victory would have meant experiencing the pageantry of the Parade of Champions and an opportunity to compete for a title.
“I was devastated.,” Chelewski said of his loss. “I knew I only had about 15 seconds to get that one point. I went as hard as I could and it just wasn’t enough. Yeah … it was definitely hard.”
The one-point loss has lingered.
“I have definitely thought about it a lot. But I knew that third day I was gonna have to set that aside because I still had at least two more matches,” he said. “So I knew that I had to keep that in the back pocket and think about it later. I’ve probably reran that match a thousand times in my head.
“I’ve thought about different things I should have done from the beginning of the match, all the way to those last 15 seconds.”
Some wrestler’s careers are defined by one match. Chelewski believes that one-point loss might be his.
“I think the one that is gonna stick the most, is that semifinals match. So close. My last shot,” Chelewski said.
Fruita Monument was one of many Western Slope teams to finish in the top 10 in one of the five classifications. The Wildcats and Central finished fifth and 10th, respectively in 5A. District 51’s girls team placed fifth. Montrose was eighth in 4A. Gunnison was seventh in 3A. Meeker, Mancos, Cedaredge and North Fork finished second, third, sixth and 10th, respectively, in 2A.
In addition to Lopez, four other wrestlers from this side of the Continental Divide won state titles. Meeker junior Judd Harvey won his second. Moffat County senior Kaden Hixson and Mancos junior Cole Dainty-Guilfoyle both earned championships.
Gunnison junior Royce Uhrig continues to build on an incredible prep career. He won his second title and has compiled an overall record of 113-1. He is on a 88-match win streak. His only loss occurred his freshman year to Weld Central’s three-time state champion Roberto Estrada in the state final, 4-2.
Statewide, the perennial powerhouses continued their dominance. Pomona easily won its 10th 5A title and fifth in a row. Pueblo East (4A) and Eaton (3A) repeated, both claiming their third championship. Wray (2A) won their 16th title, most in the state. Chatfield won its third girls championship.
For the first time since 2013, no wrestler was vying for a fourth title. Next season Mullen’s Dale O’Blia, Thompson Valley’s Jackzen Rairdon, Buena Vista’s Caleb Camp and Fort Lupton’s Dmitri Garza-Alarcon are primed to win their fourth.