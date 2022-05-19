Miller Jones is the textbook competitive athlete: he wants to win while being the best version of himself.
And he’s still committed to that, even after landing just short of a state title in the triple jump at the Class 4A state track and field meet at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood on Thursday.
“It’s a super competitive environment,” Jones said. “It was cool to be competitive with someone the whole time. At home events, I usually win by a few feet … I was at state last year for the triple and it wasn’t as competitive as this year.”
The Grand Junction junior finished second in the event, topping out with a distance of 46 feet, 4.5 inches. The winner was Longmont’s Caleb Johnson, who only surpassed Jones’ mark on his final jump.
While Jones didn’t win, the performance shows just how big of a leap he has made since his sophomore season. In 2021, Jones placed fourth with a distance of 43-4.5.
That’s why Jones is simply using this year to fuel his fire for next season.
“I’m going to use this to get better, train harder and win next year,” he said. “I think I learned that I need to give my 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”
Jones was the only Tiger to reach the podium Thursday. He also finished 10th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.8 seconds. That was 0.07 seconds away from clinching a spot in the finals.
Amelia Moore completed the 100 hurdles in 15.96 seconds, which landed her in 11th place. Sailer Warinner finished 15th in the shot put with a distance of 31-1.5.
BLANTON HEADED TO FINALS
The Warriors’ 4x800 relay team — Tyler Stogsdill, Jordan Leblow, Jackson Edwards and Shalom Trowbridge — reached the podium by finishing the race in 8:12.37, good enough for ninth.
Daniel Baroumbaye had only one throw in the shot put and passed on his second and third, placing 17th with a distance of 43-2.5.
Justin Blanton also cemented his spot in the finals for three races — the 100 dash, 200 dash and 400 dash. He finished the 200 in 21.76 seconds, the best time of the preliminaries.
HORTON WOWS IN PRELIMS
Only two Bulldogs participated in finals Thursday. Olivia Langner reached the podium for the high jump with a mark of 5-1, good for fifth. Gabriella Yanowich finished 12th in the triple jump with a distance of 33-4.
That said, some qualified for the finals. Gabrielle Horton posted the best preliminary time in the 100 dash when she crossed the finish line in only 12.4 seconds — two-tenths of a second faster than second place.
KNOTT REACHES PODIUM
Luka Knott was the lone Fruita girl athlete to compete Thursday and made the most of her opportunity at the 5A meet. She threw the discus 113-5 to place eighth.
In the boys 4x800 finals, Fruita’s team of Adan Flores, Carson Garcia, Kien Cogley and Zachary Mattingley finished 16th in 8:25.07.
CAPROCK COMPETES ON FIRST DAY
Caprock Academy’s 4x100 team of Celeah Schwartz, Manuela Partel, Maddie Grossman and Clara Keddy placed 14th in the Class 2A finals. Raine Reece finished 16th in the 100 preliminaries with a time of 13.68 seconds.
Meanwhile, the boys 4x800 team of Dylan Caldwell, Andrew Heil, Nathaniel Agajanian and Braeden Simonds finished 17th with a time of 9:09.56.
MONTROSE RELAY TEAM GOING TO FINALS
Montrose’s boys 4x200 team of Alonzo Leiba, Amaris Mora, Isaac Renfrow and Junior Rodriguez placed seventh to clinch a spot in the finals.
Trevor Hill represented Montrose on the shot put podium as he placed seventh. Mora just missed qualifying for the 100 finals, placing 10th. He also placed 16th in the 200 preliminaries. Renfrow finished 14th in the 100 hurdles and missed a spot in the finals.
NORTH FORK IMPRESSES IN INAUGURAL APPEARANCE
The North Fork track team made a great first impression at the Class 3A meet. The girls 4x200 team (Payton Carver, Indigo Miller-Barnes, Leia Ellenberger and Kacie McCollum) finished first in the preliminaries, while Ellenberger also placed third in the high jump.
The 800 medley team of Lottie Hollembeak, Carver, McCollum and Ellenberger finished fifth and qualified for the finals. Hollembeak placed 10th in the triple jump and Miller-Barnes finished 17th.
For the boys, Matthew Kasper qualified for the finals in the 110 hurdles and 400. Markem Buzzell finished 13th in the discus.
DELTA’S SANDRIDGE EARNS SECOND
Clay Sandridge impressed in the discus and finished second with a distance of 134-9.
Damien Gallegos qualified for the finals in the 400 and the 4x800 team (Hunter Goff, Albaro Felix, Gallegos and John Dexter) finished 11th.
Baili Hulet finished 16th in the shot put.
RIFLE PLACES IN POLE VAULT
Only two Rifle athletes competed Thursday. Patrick Whitt finished fifth in the pole vault and Jason Prado finished 18th in the discus.
CEDAREDGE CRUISES
The Bruins had a strong first day at the Class 2A meet.
The girls 800 medley team (Bailey Nelson, Hailey Hayes-Pursely, Paige McGovern and Kayla Mitchell) finished first, and the 4x100 team (Nelson, Hayes-Pursley, Megan Jenkins and Mitchell) finished second in the preliminaries. The 4x800 team (Alani Sullivan, Autum Tietz, Jenkins, McGovern) placed 12th in the finals.
Kylee Terry had the top time in the 200 and 400 preliminaries, Jenkins was second in the 100 hurdles preliminaries and Lily Sinkay was fourth. Hadassah Payne landed at fifth place in the high jump finals.
The boys also had a slew of competitors. The 4x200 team (Kade Henderson, Hunter Jordan, Luke Maxey and Brysen Harris) was sixth to qualify for the finals. The 4x800 team (Andrew Purvis, Corbin Loucks, Kyler Parker, Nathan Black) finished 11th in the finals.
Jordan also qualified for the finals in the 200. He also competed in the 400 but results for that event were not available. Logan Tullis finished ninth in the 100 hurdles preliminaries to qualify for the finals.
CASTILLO REPS COLLBRAN
Zully Castillo was the lone girl to compete for Plateau Valley on Thursday when she placed 15th in the 400. Dalton Crites’ results in the 400 were not available.
GRAND VALLEY’S SACKETT OPENS WEEKEND
Kade Sackett competed in one of his three events, finishing 15th in the 800. Sackett will also compete in the long jump and high jump this weekend. The girls’ 800 medley team (Leah Star, Kaylae Medina, AbbyRose Parker and Jaycee Pittman) did not qualify for the finals, placing 12th.
MEEKER MAKES MOST OF MOMENT
Meeker’s girls 4x200 team (Ellie Hossack, Jayden Overton, Addison Selle and Sarah Kracht) finished 13th in the preliminaries. The 4x800 team of Brighton Bair, Nora Gianinetti, Taylor Garcia and Ellie Hossack placed 11th in the finals.
The 800 medley team (Hossack, Aspen Merrifield, Kracht, Jayde Turner) just missed qualifying for the finals and placed 10th.
For boys, Kelton Turner just missed the finals in the 100 by posting the 10th-best time. Zagar Brown and Zach Ekelson finished 11th and 14th in the shot put, respectively.
The 4x200 team (Peter Hossack, Ekelson, Zach Simonsen, Brendan Clatterbaugh) finished 17th.
RANGELY RELAY READY FOR FINALS
The Panthers’ girls 800 medley team (Hayley Burr, Ryann Mergelman, Miah Wren and Ashlynn Ducey) qualified for the finals by placing seventh.
The 4x200 team (Ducey, Wren, Mergelman, Emma Smith) placed 14th.
The boys 4x800 team of Timothy Scoggins, Clay Allred, Colton Noel, Andrew Dorris placed 15th.
OLATHE TEAM REACHES PODIUM
The Olathe girls 4x800 team finished ninth to make the podium. The team of Analise Marin, Daniela Campos, Cheyanne German and Tyra Gray edged out Burlington by 0.16 seconds.
The 800 medley team (Alycia Bollinger, Sieanna McCall, Analee Saldana and Abbi Budde) placed 17th.
Campos was slated for the 400 but did not start.
The Pirates’ boys 4x800 team of Connor Ripley, Scott Schackelford, Silvano Alejandro and Benjamin Kamperman finished 18th.
ONE DRAGON FLIES ON THURSDAY
University of Alaska-Anchorage commit Trevor Lewis was the lone De Beque athlete to do anything on the first day of the 1A meet. He finished 10th in the 3,200, and will look to defend his 800 title today.
NO NUCLA?
Nucla has two girl athletes competing at state. Lisa Sutherland will be running the 100, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Kieran Bray will run the 800.