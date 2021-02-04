The high school state wrestling tournament is headed south.
The CHSAA Board of Directors on Wednesday voted to approve the state tournament move to Pueblo and the Southwest Motors Events Center, which is a multipurpose arena in the northwest corner of the Colorado State Fairgrounds.
The state tournament will be a two-day event this year with Class 2A and 3A wrestlers competing on March 12 and Class 4A and 5A wrestlers competing on March 13. The girls wrestling state tournament will also be March 13.
The Southwest Motors Events Center has been a host to CHSAA regional basketball and cheer competitions in the past.
The venue for the 2021 tournament will provide the opportunity to have a state wrestling tournament that resembles some type of normalcy, said Adam Bright, the CHSAA assistant commissioner who oversees wrestling.
“Providing a culminating event with the CHSAA Championship experience is a goal for all CHSAA sanctioned events during this season,” Bright said. “The city of Pueblo has played host to multiple CHSAA events in the past, and provides an excellent venue to continue the championship experience during this 2021 wrestling season.”
The Events Center’s large floor can fit multiple mats — an annual and necessary feature at the state tournament.
In non-COVID years, the state tournament has been held in Denver at Ball Arena, previously known as Pepsi Center.
During a typical non-COVID year, the Pueblo venue has a permanent seating capacity of 3,264. The large venue allows for the potential for a larger variance for spectators, if granted.
Like all high school sports, the pandemic has had a dramatic impact on wrestling this season. Part of CHSAA’s Season B, the wrestling season started last week and will run for about seven weeks. There are no tournaments, with wrestlers only competing in duals and triangulars.
One of the biggest adjustments for this season is there will only be two state qualifiers for each region. The top two wrestlers from each weight class from each of the four regional tournaments will advance.
The state tournament will have an eight-person bracket.
Regionals will take place March 5-6.