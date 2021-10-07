How do the Denver Broncos bounce back when expectations come crashing down to reality?
Well, playing the Pittsburgh Steelers doesn’t hurt.
The Steelers are something of an inverse to the Broncos. Where the Broncos have beaten abysmal teams and struggled against a capable franchise, the Steelers beat the Bills — probably the best team in the AFC — but lost to the lowly Bengals and overachieving Raiders.
At 3-1, the Broncos are more overachiever than loser, but it helps that Denver’s strengths will challenge Pittsburgh’s weaknesses.
On offense, the Steelers are 28th in scoring and 27th in yardage. Their passing attack is in the back half of the league standings and their rushing numbers are dead last. Only half of drives that reach the red zone result in touchdowns. While that’s better than Denver (44%), it’s good news for the Broncos’ defense, which is stout when the field shrinks.
This is a chance for the Broncos defense to seize a victory during a week that didn’t necessarily seem winnable at the start of the season. This stretch of the schedule is tricky, with the Raiders, Browns and Cowboys coming up. At 4-1, Denver can afford more bumps in the road. At 3-2, they’re two games from falling out of playoff contention entirely in a stacked division.
The defense has an easy roadmap, but what about the offense? What initially seemed like a high-flying attack led by a coach willing to roll the dice regressed to the stagnant, over-conservative mess that’s been more familiar in Vic Fangio’s tenure.
According to a tweet from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater can’t practice until Friday. Despite that, Allbright says “there is internal optimism” Bridgewater could play on Sunday. Whether that’s a good thing remains to be seen. Although Drew Lock’s ultimately meaningless interception late in last week’s loss was the more high-profile mistake, both quarterbacks looked putrid against Baltimore’s middling defense.
I don’t know how to explain it, either. For the first three games, Bridgewater looked revitalized despite a body of work suggesting he’s an average QB. Then, against the Ravens, the offensive play-calling contracted — like Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur were scared.
That was made worse when Lock, normally a gunslinger, was thrust into the most uninspired offense outside of the eastern time zone.
There isn’t a fix on paper for this. There isn’t some easy statistic to point at as a problem. Denver played — and more importantly, coached — with confidence against teams they knew they should beat. But the minute they came up against a halfway capable franchise, they fluttered and died like Lock’s fade-route-turned-interception.
Pittsburgh has tradition that the Broncos’ first three opponents might lack. But make no mistake: The Steelers are on the decline and this game is entirely winnable.
Denver just needs the confidence to seize it.
NEEDED ADDITIONS
The Broncos have missed out on a few high-profile free agents over the past few days. Kansas City snagged Josh Gordon. Tampa Bay signed Richard Sherman to a steal of a deal. Carolina got Stephon Gilmore for pennies on the dollar. Jaylon Smith will soon be shopping for a new home in Green Bay if he passes his physical.
Broncos General Manager George Paton has been out-maneuvered by other teams on several talented players while teams making legitimate playoff pushes have prospered.
At some point, Paton must make an addition to this roster to keep it competitive, especially when players are being added so affordably.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
This week is a chance to double your money as the Broncos’ money line sits at +100.
Denver is a one-point road underdog, suggesting oddsmakers don’t think too highly of the Steelers at home.
The over-under sits at 39.5 points, tied for the lowest among games this week.
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for the Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.