As the clock ticked away Tuesday night, Leah Redding embraced her teammates, including fellow seniors Mya Murdock and Autumn Spencer, as they all leapt up and down, as if the team had just secured a state championship trip or a league title.
It was neither, but it was nonetheless an appropriate reaction to the most relieving victory Redding and her teammates have earned during their time at Central High School.
The Warriors had just topped Southwestern League rival Fruita Monument 60-40.The victory was the first for Central (7-2, 3-2 SWL) over the Wildcats (7-2, 4-1 SWL) since Feb. 12, 2010, snapping a 21-game losing streak.
“We had so much energy tonight,” Redding said. “We’ve been working so hard. We know that, if we come out and play our game as a team and run on other teams, we’re going to come out on top.”
The rout on the road was the finest moment yet in what has been a breakout season for Central. Part of the reason the Warriors have emerged is because Redding is playing the best basketball of her life.
That’s a high bar for her to reach, considering her SWL player of the year award last season after averaging 13.6 points.
“I think, overall, I’ve been such a better leader than I have in the past in getting everyone in my team involved, not just myself being selfish,” Redding said. “I try to get as many assists as possible and get everyone on the scoreboard, not just me.”
Although she’s leading Central’s most fluid attack in years through unselfishness, Redding is still scoring more than ever. She entered Tuesday averaging 14.1 points per game and added 11 in the Warriors’ win over the Wildcats.
At the start of her career, she played both soccer and basketball, averaging 6.4 points on the court. Far from unproductive, especially for a freshman, but she felt the need to hone in on her basketball skills. She quit soccer after her freshman season and, ever since, has averaged double-digit scoring.
“I was able to play a lot of pick-up outside of the season,” Redding said. “Instead of playing soccer in the offseason, I was able to play a lot of basketball and get a lot of shots up. I was able to better my shot.”
Those extra sessions of playing basketball have paid off for Redding — never more than as a senior. Also paying off is her almost telepathic chemistry with Murdock, who’s averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and a team-high two assists.
The two always played against each other before high school, as Murdock played for Delta, but since joining forces, their camaraderie has strengthened with each season. Now, the two fuel each other offensively.
“We’ve always been playing versus each other; it was always a competition between each other,” Murdock said. “But then, we finally got to go to the same high school together and we sparked up. From our freshman year, we’ve always thought we’ve had something. We knew we were going to spark up the team. It’s like we can read each other’s minds. We know what we’re going to do.”
Even when she’s not contributing to the scoreboard, Redding’s presence is still felt throughout the team. For Central coach Mary Doane, one of Redding’s finest moments came last weekend in a game in which she only played for 8 minutes, fouled out and didn’t score a point.
“Last week, she fouled out of the Durango game and you couldn’t have been more proud of that kid,” Doane said. “She was right there. I wasn’t sure who the head coach was half the time, if it was me or her.”
Redding wasn’t relegated to a player-coach role Tuesday night. She scored eight of her 11 points before halftime as Central raced to a 36-22 halftime lead, bolstered by a 20-9 second-quarter advantage. Central’s lead never fell below 12 points after halftime, thanks to the Warriors’ strong defense and the presence of freshman Krystyna Manzanarez, who led the team with 15 points. Another freshman, Brynn Wagner, added 10 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer before halftime.
Central’s 41-32 home loss to Fruita on Feb. 11 was the Warriors’ 21st defeat in a row in the series, but Redding and a supporting cast of both seniors and freshmen were determined that the skid would end there.
With three league games left in their five remaining contests, the Warriors are making a push for the SWL championship against the team that’s won it four of the past five seasons; the same team against which Redding and Central just exorcised some demons.
“It’s amazing (to be a senior leader),” Redding said. “It’s so much fun. I love my whole time. It’s an amazing time with everyone, honestly. We’re all just so close and it’s an amazing thing to be a leader on this team and know I’m helping them become better basketball players as a whole.”