Fruita Monument’s Angelina Fortunato steals the ball from Durango’s Katelynn Sheppard on Saturday in the Wildcats’ 30-28 victory. Defense was the name of the game Saturday as both teams made it tough for the opposing offense to score.
Fruita Monument's Trinity Hafey tries to get through the Durango defense on Saturday in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory. Defense was the name of the game Saturday as both teams made it tough for the opposing offense to score.
Fruita Monument's McKenzie Mason, left, gets into her defensive stance Saturday in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory over Durango. Defense was the name of the game Saturday as both teams made it tough for the opposing offense to score.
Fruita Monument's Trinity Hafey, left, and Olivia O'Hara, right, apply defensive pressure on a Durango player on Saturday in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory. Defense was the name of the game Saturday as both teams made it tough for the opposing offense to score.
Fruita Monument coach Jeff Johnson shouts instructions to his team in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory over Durango. Defense was the name of the game Saturday as both teams made it tough for the opposing offense to score.
Fruita Monument coach Jeff Johnson gives his players some instructions during a timeout in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory over Durango. Defense was the name of the game Saturday as both teams made it tough for the opposing offense to score.
Fruita Monument's Trinity Hafey and McKenzie Mason double-team Durango's Mason Rowland in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory. Defense was the name of the game Saturday as both teams made it tough for the opposing offense to score.
Fruita Monument's Trinity Hafey plays tight defense Saturday on Durango's Mason Rowland in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory. Rowland led all scorers with 17 points.
Fruita Monument's Liv Campbell shoots Saturday in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory.
Fruita Monument's McKenzie Mason is fouled as she shoots Saturday in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory over Durango.
Fruita Monument's McKenzie Mason shoots in the Wildcats' 30-28 victory over Durango. Defense was the name of the game Saturday as both teams made it tough for the opposing offense to score.
The Fruita Monument girls celebrate after a hard-fought 30-28 victory over Durango. Defense was the name of the game Saturday as both teams made it tough for the opposing offense to score.
You’d be forgiven for mistaking Saturday’s girls basketball game between Fruita Monument and Durango for a defensive clinic.
The Wildcats and Demons, both ranked in the top-10 in their classes and two of the top teams on the Western Slope, traded blows in a 30-28 Fruita win.
The victory, which was clinched when a last-second 3-pointer from Durango’s Mason Rowland’s clanked off the right side of the rim, gives Fruita an edge in the race for the Southwestern League title.
“We got the defensive stops we’ve been getting all year, timely buckets and we were just so mentally strong,” Fruita coach Jeff Johnson said. “It makes a huge difference. Basketball is quite often about the next possession. We struggled at times but we didn’t let it affect us … In basketball, if you miss a shot you have to move on and go get the stop on defense.”
Both teams managed only one basket in the first quarter and Fruita had a slim 14-11 lead at the break. Tied at 19-19 entering the fourth, both teams went on scoring runs to close out the game. Durango was averaging 45.2 points per game entering the contest compared to Fruita’s 47.8.
Make no mistake. While not every shot was perfect, the low scoring was mostly a symptom of defensive performances that would have made Gregg Popovich smile.
Rowland is a former SWL player of the year who averages more than 16 points per game. Stopping her as much they could was imperative for the Wildcats. Rowland did score 17 points but Fruita (13-3, 2-0 SWL) made her work for every shot and bullied her in the paint. Rowland was 1 for 6 from the free-throw line.
“She’s very crafty. She’s a great shooter, she can drive. We had to help each other on defense and communicate,” said Trinity Hafey, who Johnson singled out for her defensive performance. “The third quarter was the turning point. We went on a run (to tie) and it was a zero-zero game from there.”
Fruita was similarly frustrated on offense. The unit struggled to work around the Durango defensive press. To counter that, Fruita moved the ball around quickly to find the open player. Sometimes that resulted in a clean shot, sometimes a defender closed in on the ball in an instant.
Johnson and Liv Campbell, who led Fruita with eight points, said it was frustrating to not get the ball moving but they had to be patient and take their chances when they arose. Fruita did snag plenty of offensive rebounds to get second chance points to close out the game.
Both teams combined to make on 3 of 15 free throws.
Campbell and Addison Eyre, who also scored eight points, came up big for Fruita down the stretch.
Campbell had a pair of 3s in the second half but missed four free throws in the fourth, which allowed Durango (14-2, 3-1) to stay in the game. However, those misses were forgotten in the waning moments of the game. With fewer than 20 seconds to go, Campbell was directing the offense when she dished to Eyre in the key who hit a mid-range jumper. That gave Fruita the lead with 12.6 seconds to go. Eyre scored six points in the final quarter.
“It’s happened at times where we don’t trust the offense enough to keep running it over and over again but that last shot by Adi. It comes from our Princeton offense and expectations on how we’re supposed to rotate off the ball and on the ball,” Johnson said. “In the second half (we stressed) being patient … and cutting hard with a purpose. Not just jogging through the lane and walking to spots, playing with high intensity.”
The win vaults Fruita to first place in the SWL ahead of the thick of league play. The Wildcats are looking to win their fourth straight SWL title. And the way they pulled out the win against a top-five team in 5A bodes well for the Wildcats.
“We were challenged to find our identity as a team and I think we agreed that we want to be known for our defense,” Campbell said. “We want to outwork every team, we want to hustle, we want to get 50/50 balls. We just want to be the team that outworks everyone.”