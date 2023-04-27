Ian Summers scored three goals Wednesday and Bradyn Schwettman saved seven goals as the Fruita Monument High School boys lacrosse team beat Crested Butte 8-3 at Canyon View Park.
Fruita scored four times in the first half and five different players scored a goal for the Wildcats.
In addition to Summers’ hat trick, Mason Compton had two goals and Branson Padgett, Karter Harmon and Jonathan Diederich each scored one goal.
The win ends a two-game losing streak for the Wildcats (8-4, 6-2 Mountain League). The loss drops Crested Butte (6-7, 3-4 ML) out of contention for the league crown.
Ethan Schmalz had a team-high four groundballs recovered. Seven players scooped up two groundballs.
Fruita won eight of 15 faceoffs with Kaison Stegelmeier, Anders Storheim and Oskar Crouch trading duties.
Baseball
Seven players had multiple hits in Grand Junction’s 15-5 thrashing of Glenwood Springs in six innings at Canyon View park.
The Tigers (12-5) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and nine runs in the final four innings.
Colton Romero was 4 for 5 with one run scored and an RBI and Brett Woytek was 2 for 3 with one run and three RBI. Landon Scarbrough and Cam Ochoa each had three hits and Will Applegate, Jase Satterfield and Ben Coleman all had two hits. Grand Junction outhit Glenwood Springs (3-12) 19 to six.
Satterfield earned the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four innings. Caleb Olson allowed two runs on one hit with one walk and one strikeout in his one inning and Andrew Henderson struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth inning.
Palisade 6, Rifle 1: The Bulldogs (12-6, 8-0 Western Slope League) took care of the Bears (6-6, 4-3 WSL) en route to their 10th straight win.
Palisade scored two runs in the first inning and led 3-0 after the second. Brett Rozman later hit a two-run double to give Palisade a 6-0 lead. Rifle’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth.
Girls Lacrosse
Grand Junction lost 18-7 to Aspen at Canyon View.
Caitlyn Wesolowski scored three goals, Caley Shifflet scored two and Myka Neville and Brailin Sanchez each scored one.
The Tigers drop to 6-7 with the loss.
Girls Soccer
Central blanked Grand Junction 3-0 at Unity Field.
Liana Bryant scored two goals and had one assist. Her 26 goals is the second-most in Colorado and the most in Class 4A.
Danessa Cordero scored one goal, and Rhyan Mason assisted both of Bryant's goals.
Central is now 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the Southwestern League. Grand Junction is 0-12-1 and 0-7 in the SWL.