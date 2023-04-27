FMHS vs CBHS LAX 042623

Players from Fruita Monument and Crested Butte chase down a ground ball in Fruita's 8-3 win on Wednesday at Canyon View.

 Scott Crabtree

Ian Summers scored three goals Wednesday and Bradyn Schwettman saved seven goals as the Fruita Monument High School boys lacrosse team beat Crested Butte 8-3 at Canyon View Park.

Fruita scored four times in the first half and five different players scored a goal for the Wildcats.